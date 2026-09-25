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Sharjah Police deny reports of a missing wife and son in murder case

Authorities confirm victim’s family left UAE, reject rumours they vanished

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Investigators said the man’s wife and son left the UAE, while the murder case has been referred to Public Prosecution.
Investigators said the man’s wife and son left the UAE, while the murder case has been referred to Public Prosecution.
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have clarified that the wife and son of an Asian man who was killed last month were not missing, dismissing media reports suggesting they had disappeared following the murder.

Police said investigations had established that the victim’s wife and son had left the UAE and travelled to their home country. No missing-person reports had been registered concerning either of them, the authority said.

Sharjah Police said their criminal investigation teams had already uncovered the circumstances surrounding the murder and taken legal action against those involved.

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The case began when police received a report concerning a death suspected to have resulted from a criminal act. Specialist teams were dispatched to the scene, where they examined the location and collected evidence and information related to the incident.

The victim’s body was later transferred to the forensic laboratory on the orders of the Public Prosecution.

The Criminal Investigations Department then carried out further inquiries, gathering evidence, analysing information and tracing leads linked to the case. By cross-referencing the information obtained during the investigation, officers were able to establish the circumstances of the crime.

Following the investigation, legal measures were taken against the suspects and the case was referred to the Public Prosecution for completion of the necessary legal procedures.

Sharjah Police urged the public and media to obtain information about criminal cases from official sources and to verify reports before sharing or publishing them.

The authority warned that unverified or inaccurate information could mislead the public and potentially affect the course of legal proceedings.

Police called on members of the community and media organisations to rely on official channels for accurate updates and avoid circulating unconfirmed reports.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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