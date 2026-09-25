Authorities confirm victim’s family left UAE, reject rumours they vanished
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have clarified that the wife and son of an Asian man who was killed last month were not missing, dismissing media reports suggesting they had disappeared following the murder.
Police said investigations had established that the victim’s wife and son had left the UAE and travelled to their home country. No missing-person reports had been registered concerning either of them, the authority said.
Sharjah Police said their criminal investigation teams had already uncovered the circumstances surrounding the murder and taken legal action against those involved.
The case began when police received a report concerning a death suspected to have resulted from a criminal act. Specialist teams were dispatched to the scene, where they examined the location and collected evidence and information related to the incident.
The victim’s body was later transferred to the forensic laboratory on the orders of the Public Prosecution.
The Criminal Investigations Department then carried out further inquiries, gathering evidence, analysing information and tracing leads linked to the case. By cross-referencing the information obtained during the investigation, officers were able to establish the circumstances of the crime.
Following the investigation, legal measures were taken against the suspects and the case was referred to the Public Prosecution for completion of the necessary legal procedures.
Sharjah Police urged the public and media to obtain information about criminal cases from official sources and to verify reports before sharing or publishing them.
The authority warned that unverified or inaccurate information could mislead the public and potentially affect the course of legal proceedings.
Police called on members of the community and media organisations to rely on official channels for accurate updates and avoid circulating unconfirmed reports.