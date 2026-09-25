Police said investigations had established that the victim’s wife and son had left the UAE and travelled to their home country. No missing-person reports had been registered concerning either of them, the authority said.

The case began when police received a report concerning a death suspected to have resulted from a criminal act. Specialist teams were dispatched to the scene, where they examined the location and collected evidence and information related to the incident.

The Criminal Investigations Department then carried out further inquiries, gathering evidence, analysing information and tracing leads linked to the case. By cross-referencing the information obtained during the investigation, officers were able to establish the circumstances of the crime.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.