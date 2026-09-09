GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Neymar’s wife and ex cook together as they reveal how their friendship began

How Neymar’s wife and ex turned awkward beginnings into family harmony

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Neymar Junior with his wife and ex
Neymar Junior with his wife and ex
YouTube screengrab and X

Neymar’s wife Bruna Biancardi and his ex Carol Dantas cooking together with their children is probably not something many people expected to see.

But that is exactly what happened on Bruna’s YouTube cooking series, Bru na Cozinha.

Carol, who is the mother of Neymar’s eldest son Davi Lucca, joined Bruna to prepare stuffed bread, while Davi was busy making cookies.

Mavie, Mel and Carol’s younger son Valentin were also there, while Neymar himself made a brief appearance behind the scenes.

‘She didn’t like me very much’

But forget the food for a moment because their conversation was much more interesting.

Bruna revealed that Carol was not exactly convinced by her when she first started dating Neymar.

“In the beginning, Carol didn’t like me very much,” she joked.

Carol immediately called her a liar, but Bruna explained that she could actually understand the initial hesitation.

Carol did not know if Neymar and Bruna were serious at first. And as Davi’s mother, she was naturally careful about her son spending time with someone she did not know well.

Things gradually changed as they spent more time together in Ibiza and later Paris.

And despite all the rumours you may have seen about Neymar’s wife and his ex over the years, both insist on one thing: they have never actually had a fight.

Whenever rumours about them appear, they simply go directly to each other to find out what is actually going on.

Now they are close enough to sit in a kitchen, cook together, talk about those awkward early days and laugh about the whole thing.

On the football side, Neymar is currently recovering from a right thigh injury suffered while playing for Santos against Palmeiras. He has started rehabilitation and is expected to be out for around six to eight weeks.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
football

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Tiger and Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods' son earns best finish of the 2026 season

1m read
File photo shows CEO Tim Cook with an image of founder Steve Jobs in the background.

The $1,000 Apple bet that became $2.5 million

5m read
Neymar Jr.

Neymar hit by brutal tackle just seconds into game

2m read
Tim Cook (L), CEO of Apple, walks with John Ternus, incoming CEO of Apple, at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference at the Sun Valley Lodge on July 7, 2026 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Apple CEO John Ternus takes over Sept 1: What to know

5m read