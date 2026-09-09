Neymar’s wife and ex cook together as they reveal how their friendship began

How Neymar’s wife and ex turned awkward beginnings into family harmony
Neymar’s wife Bruna Biancardi and his ex Carol Dantas cooking together with their children is probably not something many people expected to see.
But that is exactly what happened on Bruna’s YouTube cooking series, Bru na Cozinha.
Carol, who is the mother of Neymar’s eldest son Davi Lucca, joined Bruna to prepare stuffed bread, while Davi was busy making cookies.
Mavie, Mel and Carol’s younger son Valentin were also there, while Neymar himself made a brief appearance behind the scenes.
But forget the food for a moment because their conversation was much more interesting.
Bruna revealed that Carol was not exactly convinced by her when she first started dating Neymar.
“In the beginning, Carol didn’t like me very much,” she joked.
Carol immediately called her a liar, but Bruna explained that she could actually understand the initial hesitation.
Carol did not know if Neymar and Bruna were serious at first. And as Davi’s mother, she was naturally careful about her son spending time with someone she did not know well.
Things gradually changed as they spent more time together in Ibiza and later Paris.
And despite all the rumours you may have seen about Neymar’s wife and his ex over the years, both insist on one thing: they have never actually had a fight.
Whenever rumours about them appear, they simply go directly to each other to find out what is actually going on.
Now they are close enough to sit in a kitchen, cook together, talk about those awkward early days and laugh about the whole thing.
On the football side, Neymar is currently recovering from a right thigh injury suffered while playing for Santos against Palmeiras. He has started rehabilitation and is expected to be out for around six to eight weeks.