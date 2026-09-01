He also recalled the disorienting phone call from his 28-year-old sister, Romy, who reached him after finding their parents at the family home, the site where the killings occurred. Having spent years covering crime scenes as a local news reporter himself, Jake said nothing prepared him for having his own family become the story. "When it's your crime scene, like a crime scene at your childhood home, [it's] like the most surreal thing I've ever seen," he said.