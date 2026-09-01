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Rob Reiner’s son Jake marries amid brother Nick's murder case, 8 months after parents’ tragic deaths

Amid court dates and unanswered questions, Jake Reiner chooses to move forward

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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Jake Reiner with Maria Gilfillan.
Jake Reiner with Maria Gilfillan.

Jake Reiner, son of the late Rob and Michele Reiner, has tied the knot with fiancée Maria Gilfillan.

According to TMZ, which broke the news, the 35-year-old exchanged vows with Gilfillan during an intimate wedding held in early August. Details about the couple's history, including how they first met and the length of their relationship, have not been made public. A hint of their romance surfaced online back in October 2025, when Jake posted photos from a friend's Las Vegas wedding that the two attended together.

The nuptials arrive roughly eight months after Jake lost both parents, his father, the acclaimed director Rob, and his mother, photographer Michele, in a killing that shook the family. Sitting down recently with KABC-TV, as quoted by People, he opened up about life in the aftermath of the December 14, 2025 tragedy, Jake could be seen wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring.

That conversation touched on the devastating loss and the arrest of Jake's brother, Nick Reiner, 32, who now faces two first-degree murder charges tied to their parents' deaths. Nick has entered a not-guilty plea.

Reflecting on the eight months since the killings, Jake told the outlet the time has warped strangely in his mind. "It feels like eight years at the same time. And it also feels like eight minutes," he explained, adding that each morning brings a fresh jolt of grief: "Every moment that I wake up, I'm reminded of my reality."

He also recalled the disorienting phone call from his 28-year-old sister, Romy, who reached him after finding their parents at the family home, the site where the killings occurred. Having spent years covering crime scenes as a local news reporter himself, Jake said nothing prepared him for having his own family become the story. "When it's your crime scene, like a crime scene at your childhood home, [it's] like the most surreal thing I've ever seen," he said.

Jake steered clear of discussing Nick's alleged involvement during the interview, but he did speak to how his parents viewed their middle son's struggles, describing their long-running efforts to support him through addiction recovery. "My parents had unconditional love for all three of us," he said, referring to himself, Nick, and Romy. "I can tell you they never stopped wanting to help him. They never stopped helping him."

Nick continues to be held without bail at L.A.'s Twin Towers Correctional Facility, where he's been since his arrest near the USC campus just hours after the murders. His next court date, a pretrial hearing, is set for September 15. Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they'll pursue the death penalty; if convicted, Nick could face that sentence or life imprisonment without parole.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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