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Millie Bobby Brown is now a mom of two: Stranger Things star adopts second child with husband Jake Bongiovi

Brown and Bongiovi embrace parenthood again, keeping new arrival private

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Hollywood star Millie Bobby Brown with Jake Bongiovi, son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi.
Hollywood star Millie Bobby Brown with Jake Bongiovi, son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi.
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Millie Bobby Brown's family just got a little bigger.

The 22-year-old Stranger Things star and her husband, 24-year-old Jake Bongiovi, have adopted their second child together, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Fans got their first clue something was up when Brown posted an Instagram video on September 7 from a family trip through Italy's Dolomite mountains. In the clip, she's seen cradling her daughter as Bongiovi walks beside her, a baby carrier fastened to his chest, the newest family member kept just out of frame, while the pair make their way past a group of alpacas.

This marks the second adoption for the couple, who first became parents last summer. Brown broke the news in an August 2025 Instagram post: "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3."

The desire to adopt goes back to Brown's own childhood, as she explained on Kylie Kelce's podcast, Not Gonna Lie, back in June. She recalled that even her toy dolls were "adopted" rather than pretend-birthed. "It was always part of my childhood dreams," she said. "Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, 'You had your baby dolls.' They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant."

That said, Brown hasn't ruled out pregnancy down the line. "It's not because I don't want that. Hopefully one day that's in my future," she said, adding of her adoption journey: "Adoption is love, adoption is forever."

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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