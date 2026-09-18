Millie Bobby Brown is now a mom of two: Stranger Things star adopts second child with husband Jake Bongiovi

The desire to adopt goes back to Brown's own childhood, as she explained on Kylie Kelce's podcast, Not Gonna Lie, back in June. She recalled that even her toy dolls were "adopted" rather than pretend-birthed. "It was always part of my childhood dreams," she said. "Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, 'You had your baby dolls.' They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant."