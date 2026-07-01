'I love Finn Wolfhard with my whole heart': Tearful Millie Bobby Brown on Stranger Things goodbye scene

Millie Bobby Brown said the entire farewell scene was just for Mike
It has been six months since Eleven’s emotional farewell to Mike Wheeler in the climactic finale of Stranger Things, a moment that left Mileven fans reeling and still searching for closure.
For years, the relationship between Eleven and Mike played by Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard was the heartbeat of the show. Fans saw them grow from innocent teenage beginnings born in much trauma, to the growing up pains of Hawkins and then well, saving the world from Vecna. And the last scene of the two: Mike watches aghast as Eleven disappears into the void.
In the months since the episode aired, fan reaction has barely cooled. Online communities have continued to dissect the final scene, with many viewers expressing difficulty accepting that Eleven and Mike’s story has reached its emotional endpoint. “Mileven” shippers, in particular, have held onto hope that the franchise might revisit the pair in a spin-off or continuation of some kind. While no such project has been confirmed, speculation persists, fuelled by the show’s enduring popularity and the open-ended nature of its universe.
Now, ahead of her upcoming film release Enola Holmes 3, Brown has spoken about filming that farewell moment and what it meant to her beyond the fictional romance.
As she explained, the scene was also a goodbye to her long-time co-star. “I love Finn Wolfhard with my whole heart. It was all about saying goodbye to Finn. He was my scene partner for 10 years. Thank you for raising me. Every emotion was real. Nothing about it was fake.”
So no wonder, fans are hoping for the 'Mileven' spin-off.
Since January, fan theories have been swirling nonstop about Eleven’s fate, with viewers repeatedly trying to piece together whether she is truly gone or still somewhere in the story’s universe. Some continue to question if Mike is holding on to a version of reality that isn’t quite what it seems, while others insist there must still be a thread connecting them that hasn’t yet been revealed.
It’s hardly unusual for fandoms to step in and fill the narrative gaps a story leaves behind. Even the briefest hints of Mileven content have taken on amplified meaning. That includes the animated spin-off, Stranger Things: Tales From '86, which is set in the earlier timeline of Hawkins. By revisiting an era before the story’s darkest turns, the story offered some healing for the Mileven fan.