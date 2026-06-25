For those who choose to remain unversed and yet hold on to hope of Eleven returning to a broken Mike (Finn Wolfhard), here's what happened at the end of Season 5: Vecna died and the Upside Down was destroyed and Eleven went with it, while all her friends watched aghast. In the last scene of the series, Mike theorises that she somehow survives (a plotline that has been picked to shreds by fans now). Nevertheless, it's all up in the air, and at this point, fans just hope that Mike and Eleven return for a spin-off and put an end to their misery.