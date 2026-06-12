'Nobody knows my husband': Millie Bobby Brown shuts down trolling over marriage to Jake Bongiovi

The Stranger Things star addressed the 'hypocrisy' of the claims surrounding Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown has addressed ongoing online commentary about her marriage to Jake Bongiovi, pushing back against criticism that has circulated across social media in recent months. Bongiovi has come under fire several times from fans, owing to rumoured claims that he 'has control' over Brown's scripts, and that he does not wish for her to have romantic scenes with male co-stars.
The discussion intensified after paparazzi images went viral showing Brown carrying a stroller and bags while Bongiovi walked alongside her empty-handed. The moment quickly sparked widespread online debate, with some users criticising the dynamic and labelling Bongiovi with derogatory terms.
Brown, however, has dismissed the narrative, calling out what she sees as selective interpretation and inconsistent expectations placed on women in public life.
Appearing on the June 11 episode of Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, the Stranger Things star directly addressed the commentary and the broader double standards surrounding perceptions of independence and relationships.
She questioned the reaction to her handling of practical responsibilities, noting that the viral clips reflect her own pace and organisation rather than a lack of support from her husband. "Hi, I'm Millie Bobbie Brown and I'm not going to lie, when did women become incapable of holding their own bags, car seats and stuff?"
Brown explained that she often takes charge of logistics during outings, which can create the impression she is managing everything alone. "This stems from me holding all of my suitcases and bags and my kid, and people are like, 'Your husband doesn't hold a single thing,'" she said. "Because I'm three miles ahead. I have been planning this all night."
She also highlighted what she described as a contradiction in public expectations around female independence.
Brown said there is frequent encouragement for women to be self-sufficient, but added that this is sometimes challenged when they visibly demonstrate that independence in everyday situations. "We're all about empowering girls and, 'You got it' and 'You don't need a man.' But then when I'm like, 'OK, I can carry my own things,' people are like, 'Where's your husband?'" she said.
Defending Bongiovi, she described him as supportive and respectful, adding that public assumptions do not reflect their private dynamic. "Nobody knows my husband. My husband is the most polite, sweet, will-do-anything-for-me. But he also knows I'm capable."
The couple, who married in 2024 and later adopted a daughter, have also faced online criticism regarding Brown becoming a mother at 21.
Addressing this, Brown said she has been deeply fulfilled by motherhood, despite external judgment.
She described the experience of starting a family as transformative, saying it has brought a strong sense of completeness to her life.
Brown and Bongiovi have largely kept their family life private, though they have occasionally shared insights into their experiences as new parents.
The couple has been the subject of recurring online scrutiny, with social media users frequently commenting on their public appearances and drawing conclusions about their events and outings.
Brown, who rose to fame as a child actor in Stranger Things, has previously spoken about the pressures of growing up in the public eye and her awareness of its impact on personal boundaries. She has also emphasised her intention to raise her daughter away from the intensity of the scrutiny she experienced, focusing instead on fostering confidence and self-assurance. "Raising a daughter coming from my experience having a really public childhood and getting criticised as a girl and as a woman so frequently, I just take it really seriously to raise a girl that can be proud of who they are and be confident," she said