'Nobody knows my husband': Millie Bobby Brown shuts down trolling over marriage to Jake Bongiovi

Brown, who rose to fame as a child actor in Stranger Things, has previously spoken about the pressures of growing up in the public eye and her awareness of its impact on personal boundaries. She has also emphasised her intention to raise her daughter away from the intensity of the scrutiny she experienced, focusing instead on fostering confidence and self-assurance. "Raising a daughter coming from my experience having a really public childhood and getting criticised as a girl and as a woman so frequently, I just take it really seriously to raise a girl that can be proud of who they are and be confident," she said