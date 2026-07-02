Brown commands the role with her usual panache, though this Enola is a little less feisty and snarky than she was in the second film, despite the occasional fourth-wall break. And all the victorian gowns in the world cannot disguise the impression that she has held an iPhone. Then again, that level of polish and glossiness has become something of a Netflix period-drama trademark. If you remember Persuasion, Dakota Johnson's Anne Elliot looked as though she was only moments away from filming an Instagram Reel.