Your complete July streaming guide featuring thrillers, rom-coms, docus and family hits
Dubai: July's streaming line-up has a bit of everything, from Enola Holmes 3 and a Legally Blonde prequel to fresh thrillers, comedies and returning favourites. Here's your July watchlist, sorted.
Enola Holmes 3 marks the third instalment in the beloved mystery-adventure franchise, following Sherlock Holmes' younger sister as she continues to carve out her own legacy beyond the famous Holmes name. Directed by Philip Barantini, the latest chapter raises the stakes with Enola's most personal and dangerous case yet.
Played by Millie Bobby Brown, Enola and her fiancé, Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), travel to Malta for what should be their wedding. However, their celebrations are cut short when Sherlock Holmes, played by Henry Cavill, mysteriously disappears, sending Enola on a thrilling mission to save her brother.
The film also welcomes back familiar faces, including Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty, and Susan Wokoma as Edith, alongside newcomer Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson. Packed with mystery, action, humour and heart, Enola Holmes 3 promises another entertaining adventure for fans of the franchise.
You can now stream Enola Holmes 3 on Netflix.
Elle is a prequel series to the beloved 2000s classic Legally Blonde, exploring the early life of Elle Woods long before Harvard Law. The show follows Elle’s high school years, offering a closer look at the experiences, and challenges that shape her into the confident, driven and iconic woman audiences came to know in the original film.
Created by Laura Kittrell and starring Lexi Minetree in the title role, the series blends coming-of-age storytelling with humour, style, tracing the origins of Elle’s ambition and resilience.
Elle is now streaming on Prime Video.
Set against the glamorous backdrop of the French Riviera in 1936, Summer '36 is a gripping six-part French murder mystery that blends suspense, class conflict and period drama. As the wealthy elite holiday in Nice, tensions rise when working-class families arrive to enjoy their first paid vacations, disrupting the exclusivity of the luxurious Riviera Hotel.
When four women from vastly different social backgrounds become entangled in a shocking murder, long-buried secrets begin to unravel, leading to a thrilling investigation that keeps viewers guessing until the very end.
Created by Marie Deshaires and Catherine Touzet, the series stars Julie de Bona and Nolwenn Leroy in leading roles. Summer '36 is now streaming on Netflix.
Worst Neighbour Ever is a gripping documentary miniseries that explores the darker side of neighbourhood disputes through shocking real-life stories. Featuring firsthand accounts from victims and those involved, the series uncovers cases of intimidation, harassment and violence that turned ordinary neighbourly disagreements into terrifying ordeals.
From escalating feuds to criminal behaviour, each episode reveals how conflicts between neighbours can spiral dangerously out of control.
Worst Neighbour Ever is now streaming on Netflix.
Super Subbu is a heartwarming Telugu comedy-drama that follows the life of Subbu, a young man plagued by bad luck whose life takes an unexpected turn when he secretly becomes an adult sex education teacher in the rural village of Makhipur. As he navigates his unconventional new job, Subbu tries to balance his strict father's expectations while chasing his own dreams and finding romance.
Starring Mahesh Yadav Chintala, Mithila Palkar and Sundeep Kishan, Super Subbu promises a charming blend of comedy and romance.
Out on Netflix on July 2.
This show continues the crime saga set in the 1990s, chronicling the early years of Kanan Stark before his rise in the Power universe. The series explores his transformation as he becomes increasingly entangled in the drug trade, shaped by ambition, loyalty and the dangerous world around him. Starring Mekai Curtis and Patina Miller, Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5 airs every Friday from July 3 on STARZPLAY.
The Terminator, the groundbreaking 1984 sci-fi classic, follows a cyborg assassin sent back in time to hunt down a young woman destined to give birth to the future leader of humanity's resistance against the machines. As the clock ticks, an ordinary waitress finds herself at the centre of a battle that will determine the fate of humankind.
Written and directed by James Cameron and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in one of his most iconic roles, The Terminator remains a thrilling blend of action, suspense and science fiction.
Whether you're revisiting a beloved classic or experiencing it for the first time, it will be the perfect choice for a nostalgic movie night when the film arrives on Netflix on July 3.
The Hustle is a 2019 comedy starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson as two very different con women who cross paths on the French Riviera. One is an elegant, high-class scam artist targeting wealthy elites, while the other takes a more scrappy, low-rent approach to deception. When their worlds collide, an unlikely partnership forms as they set out to outsmart the men around them.
Their collaboration quickly turns competitive, leading to a high-stakes bet where only one can come out on top. Directed by Chris Addison, the film delivers a playful mix of wit, rivalry and classic con-artist chaos.
The Hustle arrives on Netflix on July 3.
Anyone But You is a 2023 rom-com starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, directed by Will Gluck. After a perfect first date, Bea and Ben’s instant chemistry quickly unravels following a major misunderstanding, turning their attraction into mutual hatred.
Fate, however, brings them back together when they unexpectedly reunite at a wedding. To save face in front of their exes, they agree to fake a relationship.
Packed with classic rom-com tropes including enemies-to-lovers, fake dating and forced proximity, Anyone But You delivers a sharp, playful take on modern romance.
The film arrives on Netflix on July 6.
Little House on the Prairie is a reimagining of the beloved classic, following the Ingalls family as they move to a small farming community in the American Midwest in the late 19th century. As they build a new life, they become part of a growing town, helping shape its future while navigating the hardships of pioneer life and rising tensions with neighbouring communities.
Created by Rebecca Sonnenshine and starring Ryan Robbins and Rebecca Amzallag, this heartfelt period drama explores family, love, and the spirit of community.
Little House on the Prairie premieres on Netflix on July 9.
Joker: Folie à Deux continues Arthur Fleck's haunting descent into madness as the failed comedian and supervillain, better known as the Joker, struggles with his fractured identity while incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital. There, he forms a dangerous and deeply unsettling bond with a doctor Harley Quinn, blurring the lines between love, and delusion.
Directed by Todd Phillips, the psychological thriller-drama stars Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Academy Award-winning role alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.
Blending psychological tension with striking musical elements, Joker: Folie à Deux arrives on Netflix on July 10.
Ikka is a gripping Hindi courtroom drama directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, starring screen icons Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. The film follows a celebrated defence attorney who is forced into representing a murder suspect he once brought down.
As the case unfolds, he is forced to challenge his own beliefs, push legal boundaries and risk everything he has built in a desperate fight to prove his former enemy's innocence. With high-stakes courtroom drama and powerful performances, Ikka promises an intense legal thriller.
Ikka comes out on Netflix on July 10.
Murder 101 is a true-crime documentary that revisits a decades-old case in Tennessee that long baffled some of the state’s most experienced detectives. What once seemed unsolvable is unexpectedly re-examined when an unlikely group of investigators—a high school sociology class—begin to uncover new perspectives that help crack the case wide open.
Originally screened at the Sundance Film Festival, the film explores how fresh eyes and unconventional thinking can reshape even the most cold cases. Directed by Stacey Lee, Murder 101 arrives on Prime Video on July 13.
Death on the Nile follows a detective Hercule Poirot as what begins as a luxurious holiday aboard a cruise on the Nile is shattered by the murder of a wealthy young heiress. With every passenger appearing to have an alibi—but each harbouring a possible motive—Poirot must untangle a web of secrets, and deception to uncover the killer before they strike again.
Directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also stars as Poirot, the film features an ensemble cast including Gal Gadot and Annette Bening. Based on Agatha Christie's classic novel, Death on the Nile is a gripping murder mystery packed with twists that ‘ keep you guessing until the very end.
The film arrives on Netflix on July 15.
Ride or Die is an action-comedy miniseries that follows Debbie, played by Octavia Spencer, whose life is takes a turn when she discovers that her best friend Judith, played by Hannah Waddingham, is secretly an assassin.
When a hit mission goes disastrously wrong, the unlikely pair are forced on the run, pursued by an unknown enemy and trapped in a chaotic fight for survival. As danger escalates, secrets between the two friends begin to surface, testing the limits of their loyalty and trust.
Created by Tesse Coates, Ride or Die blends high-stakes action with sharp humour and emotional depth.
The series premieres on Prime Video on July 15.
The Map of Longing is a heartfelt Spanish romantic drama that follows Greta as she struggles to come to terms with the death of her sister, Lucy, who passed away from leukaemia. Her world changes when she meets Will, a young man Lucy entrusted with a final gift: a game she created called El mapa de los anhelos (The Map of Longing), to be given to Greta after her death.
As Greta embarks on the emotional journey her sister planned out, she begins to navigate her grief, rediscover herself and learn how to embrace life again. Blending romance with themes of loss, healing and hope, the series offers a moving exploration of love and resilience.
Starring Alívia Falcó, Georgina Amorós and Mario de la Rosa, The Map of Longing premieres on Netflix on July 17.
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is the latest instalment in the fantasy teen franchise, blending action, comedy and family adventure in a new chapter. When Wonderland becomes the dazzling host of the Kingdom Cup Games, Red and Chloe Charming find themselves at the centre of a high-stakes battle that threatens the safety of every realm.
Directed by Kimmy Gatewood and starring Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker and Maya da Costa, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland comes out on Disney+ on July 17
Musafir Cafe is a Hindi romantic drama series that follows the intertwined lives of three travellers whose paths unexpectedly collide. Chander and Sudha share an immediate, electric connection, while Chander’s bond with Preeti is developed on something quieter, more understanding and ease.
As emotions deepen and relationships evolve, each character is forced to confront what love truly means when faced with time, and life’s unpredictability.
Starring Vikrant Massey, Mahima Makwana and Vedika Pinto, Musafir Cafe premieres on Netflix on July 24.
The Wild Robot is a heartwarming animated adventure that tells the story of a sentient robot who becomes stranded on a remote, uninhabited island. As she learns to adapt to her unfamiliar surroundings, Roz unexpectedly becomes the guardian of an orphaned gosling, forging an unlikely bond while trying to earn the trust of the wildlife.
Directed by Chris Sanders and based on Peter Brown's bestselling novel, the film features a voice cast including Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. The Wild Robot is a touching adventure for audiences of all ages and arrives on Prime Video on July 24.
The Devil’s Mouth is a horror-thriller that follows a group of college friends whose adventure in Thailand takes a terrifying turn when they become trapped inside a network of submerged caves. A fun trip quickly descends into a fight for survival as a deadly predator stalks them in the darkness.
As oxygen levels drop and hope fades, tensions rise within the group, forcing buried secrets to the surface. With survival growing uncertain, trust becomes as dangerous as the threat lurking in the water.
Directed by Jeff Wadlow and starring Kathryn Newton, Gavin Casalegno and Lana Condor, The Devil’s Mouth arrives on Prime Video on July 29.
Fightland is a gripping crime drama series that follows a disgraced boxing champion who is released from prison after years behind bars. Returning to London, he finds a city that has moved on without him, forcing him to confront the powerful crime family that once betrayed him.
Created by Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Sebastián Capitán Viveros, Fightland premieres on STARZPLAY on July 31.
Article contributed by Mehreen Salim.
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