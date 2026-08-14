‘Shah Rukh Khan is still a superstar’: Yash says KGF beating Zero doesn’t make him bigger, ‘I’m still his fan’

In an upcoming episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Yash addresses that clash directly, and makes clear the result never dented his regard for Khan. He said he remains a fan, noting that theirs was the smaller film at the time and Khan's the bigger one, which was just how the release fell into place. “I’m still his fan,” Yash said in a promo of his upcoming Aap Ki Adalat episode. “We were a small film. Shah Rukh sir’s film was bigger, so we released ours,” he added.