Shah Rukh Khan replaces Virat Kohli at top of celebrity brand list

Several celebrities made significant gains in the rankings. Shraddha Kapoor jumped from 33rd to 24th, Samantha Ruth Prabhu climbed from 28th to 21st, and Ananya Panday rose from 25th to 19th. Janhvi Kapoor improved from 29th to 23rd, Rashmika Mandanna advanced from 15th to 12th, Salman Khan moved up from 16th to 13th, and Rohit Sharma climbed from 17th to 14th.