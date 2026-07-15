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Shah Rukh Khan wins key legal battle over Mannat makeover as India's supreme court upholds green clearance

Supreme Court clears environmental hurdle for Mannat’s controversial makeover

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his iconic pose at his residence Mannat in Mumbai on June 10, 2023.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his iconic pose at his residence Mannat in Mumbai on June 10, 2023.
AFP-SUJIT JAISWAL

Dubai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly scored another legal win in his long-running journey to renovate Mannat, his iconic Mumbai residence.

According to reports emerging from India, the Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted for the renovation and expansion of the Bollywood superstar's sea-facing Bandra bungalow, effectively allowing the project to move ahead.

According to Hindustan Times, the petition, filed by Mumbai-based activist Santosh Daundkar, questioned the environmental clearance issued for the renovation, including plans to add two residential floors to the Grade III heritage property. However, the apex court refused to interfere with an earlier National Green Tribunal (NGT) order that had upheld the clearance.

The ruling removes a significant legal roadblock for the project, which has been under intense scrutiny because of Mannat's heritage status.

This isn't the first time Mannat has made headlines over regulatory matters. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, received a Rs 90 million refund from the Maharashtra government after officials discovered they had overpaid while converting the lease of the property into Class 1 ownership in 2019.

According to PTI, the couple had paid a premium calculated on the property's market value and ready reckoner rate. A subsequent review found a tabulation error in the calculation, resulting in an overpayment. The Khans later applied for a refund, which was approved by the revenue authorities.

Spread across 2,446 square metres, Mannat is registered in the names of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Before the transfer of ownership, the Maharashtra government, as the original titleholder, also collected its share of "unearned income", which was calculated based on the property's market value and ready reckoner price.

The superstar had also constructed a multi-storey annex behind the heritage bungalow, which now serves as the family's primary residence.

As a Grade III heritage property, Mannat's modifications are subject to strict regulatory approvals, making every stage of its renovation closely watched. With the Supreme Court now dismissing the latest challenge, Shah Rukh Khan has cleared yet another legal hurdle in the makeover of one of India's most famous homes.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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