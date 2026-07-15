Shah Rukh Khan wins key legal battle over Mannat makeover as India's supreme court upholds green clearance

As a Grade III heritage property, Mannat's modifications are subject to strict regulatory approvals, making every stage of its renovation closely watched. With the Supreme Court now dismissing the latest challenge, Shah Rukh Khan has cleared yet another legal hurdle in the makeover of one of India's most famous homes.

Spread across 2,446 square metres, Mannat is registered in the names of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Before the transfer of ownership, the Maharashtra government, as the original titleholder, also collected its share of "unearned income", which was calculated based on the property's market value and ready reckoner price.

According to PTI, the couple had paid a premium calculated on the property's market value and ready reckoner rate. A subsequent review found a tabulation error in the calculation, resulting in an overpayment. The Khans later applied for a refund, which was approved by the revenue authorities.

According to Hindustan Times, the petition, filed by Mumbai-based activist Santosh Daundkar, questioned the environmental clearance issued for the renovation, including plans to add two residential floors to the Grade III heritage property. However, the apex court refused to interfere with an earlier National Green Tribunal (NGT) order that had upheld the clearance.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.