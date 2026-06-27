New Bandra building approved near Salman Khan’s long-time Galaxy home
Salman Khan’s long-time residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra has once again drawn attention, with media reports claiming that authorities have cleared a proposal for a new six-storey residential building in the same locality.
According to reports, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) granted approval for the project on June 16, clearing the way for redevelopment in Mumbai’s Chimbai area, close to Galaxy Apartments.
Reports state that the project will include a ground floor, stilt parking and six upper floors, with a total built-up area of around 1,014 square metres.
The development is reportedly being undertaken by Sach Developers, and had earlier received the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) in October 2025, a preliminary clearance.
As per reports, environmental conditions attached to the approval specify that no existing trees will be cut, and new local species will be planted around the property.
Galaxy Apartments has been associated with the Khan family since 1974, when Salim Khan moved into the building with his family. Salman Khan has continued to reside there for decades.
The new construction site is registered in the name of Salma Khan and is located in the same Bandra neighbourhood.
The development to security concerns following threats allegedly made by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In 2024, shots were reportedly fired outside Galaxy Apartments, after which security around the residence was tightened.
Salman Khan has Y+ security cover, and reports suggest the new residence could offer enhanced privacy and safety. However, there is no official confirmation from Salman Khan or his family regarding a move.
On the professional front, Salman Khan has completed filming for ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’ and is currently working on his upcoming action entertainer ‘SVC63’, co-starring Nayanthara.
The actor has confirmed that the Vamshi Paidipally-directed film will release in cinemas on Eid 2027. The untitled project, currently being shot in Mumbai, is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, along with Shirish, Kuldeep Rathore and co-producer Rafi Kazi.
The film marks Salman Khan’s first collaboration with Paidipally, known for ‘Maharshi’ and ‘Varisu’.