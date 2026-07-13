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Who is Ida Ali? Everything to know about Imtiaz Ali's daughter and her fiancé

The filmmaker shared the romantic beach proposal as Bollywood friends celebrated the news

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Ida Ali and her fiance Krish Agrawal
Ida Ali and her fiance Krish Agrawal
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Dubai: Filmmaker Ida Ali, daughter of acclaimed Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali, is engaged. Her boyfriend of several years, Krish Agrawal, proposed during a trip to Norway, and the two have since shared the moment with fans online.

The proposal

Krish got down on one knee on a beach at Ytresand, mountains in the background, at 11pm on July 1. Ida shared a video of the moment on Instagram, captioning it simply with the date, time and location, alongside photos of her flaunting the ring and the couple celebrating with a selfie. Congratulations poured in quickly, with Khushi Kapoor calling the proposal "Cute," and actors Vedang Raina and Sharvari also wishing the couple well.

Who is Krish Agrawal?

Unlike Ida, Krish has kept a deliberately low profile. He has no film industry ties, rarely appears in interviews or at public events, and his Instagram account, followed by only around 121 people, is private. What is known comes mostly from years of appearances in Ida's own social media posts, documenting a relationship that has quietly grown over time. The couple has not shared any wedding plans yet.

Who is Ida Ali?

Ida was born in Mumbai in 2000 to Imtiaz Ali and his former wife, Preety Ali, who divorced in 2012. Unlike many star kids, she chose to build a career behind the camera rather than in front of it, studying filmmaking at Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in California.

Her filmmaking career actually began years earlier, at 17, while she was still in Class XI at school. Her directorial debut, a 12 minute short film called Lift, was shortlisted for the Jio Filmfare Short Film Awards in 2018. For a long time before that, though, Ida avoided even telling people she wanted to direct. "I didn't want to face the expectation and comparison," she said at the time. "I didn't want to become a mediocre version of either of my parents."

Imtiaz, for his part, chose to stay hands off. When Ida first told him she wanted to make Lift, he told her, "Go ahead. But I am not going to give you any suggestions. This is for you and for me to know what you can do." After watching the finished film, he told her she might have a future in Hindi cinema, so long as she worked on her language.

Since then, Ida has built a filmography of her own, directing and writing short films including Maya, Thai Massage, Bechari Chidiya and Gayatri, the last of which featured Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap. She has also written the Amazon miniTV romantic drama Uljhe Hue, delivered a TEDx Talk on pursuing creative dreams, and founded Refresh, a digital platform focused on youth mental health.

Imtiaz Ali, meanwhile, is currently enjoying the success of his own latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, a Partition era period drama starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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