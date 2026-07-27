Imtiaz records another launch-day sell-out with Dh1.5-billion RAW District 2

Imtiaz Developments has sold out its Dh1.5-billion RAW District 2 on the day of its official launch, marking the second consecutive launch-day sell-out under the RAW District brand following the remarkable success of the original Dh2-billion RAW District.

The milestone reinforces both the strength of the RAW District concept and the continued confidence investors place in Dubai’s real estate market. It also reflects the growing demand for thoughtfully designed mixed-use destinations that seamlessly combine residential living, hospitality, wellness, retail, dining, workspaces, and community experiences into one integrated urban environment.

RAW District 2 builds on the vision that established the original development as one of Dubai’s most successful mixed-use launches. Rather than creating a conventional real estate project, Imtiaz Developments has designed an ecosystem where every element of daily life, from where people live and work to how they connect, exercise, dine, and unwind, exists within a carefully curated destination.

Exceptional interest

The launch attracted exceptional interest from regional and international investors, entrepreneurs, professionals, and end users seeking developments that prioritise experience, flexibility, long-term value, and quality of life.

“This is much more than another successful launch,” said Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments.

“Seeing RAW District sell out on launch day was an incredible milestone. Seeing RAW District 2 achieve the same result confirms something even more meaningful. It proves that people believe in the vision behind the brand.

“Today’s buyers are no longer investing solely in apartments. They are investing in environments that enrich their lives, inspire creativity, foster community, and deliver lasting value. RAW District represents a new philosophy of urban living, and the market’s response continues to validate that direction.

“This achievement is also a reflection of Dubai itself. The emirate continues to attract global talent, entrepreneurs, businesses, and investors through visionary leadership, world-class infrastructure, and an unwavering commitment to innovation. We are proud to contribute to that vision by creating destinations that enhance the way people live, work, and connect.”

Growing ecosystem of proprietary lifestyle brands

Like its predecessor, RAW District 2 will introduce Imtiaz Developments’ growing ecosystem of proprietary lifestyle brands, including Raw Stay, Raw Theory, Distrikt Table, 6AM Coffee Club, The Design Lab, The Studio, and Raw Station. Together, these concepts create an integrated destination where hospitality, wellness, fitness, creativity, dining, work, and social interaction become part of everyday life.

The consecutive launch-day sell-outs further strengthen Imtiaz Developments’ position as one of Dubai’s fastest-growing design-led developers while establishing RAW District as one of the city’s most successful mixed-use brands. The achievement also reflects the resilience of Dubai’s property market, where long-term confidence continues to be driven by world-class infrastructure, progressive leadership, a business-friendly environment, and a growing global investor base.

Following the success of the first two developments, Imtiaz Developments has confirmed that additional projects under the RAW District brand are already in planning as part of a long-term strategy to create a portfolio of lifestyle-led destinations across Dubai.