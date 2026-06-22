Imtiaz sells out Dh2-billion RAW District Project on launch day

Imtiaz Developments has sold out RAW District, a Dh2-billion development on Sheikh Zayed Road, on the day of its official launch, marking one of the strongest responses to a lifestyle-led, mixed-use concept in the market this year.

The result is a powerful testament to the extraordinary strength driving Dubai's real estate market today, reflecting the deep and growing confidence that investors and end users continue to place in the city, as well as the healthy momentum across its real estate sector, keeping Dubai among the world's most sought-after destinations to invest, and build a future.

Located along Sheikh Zayed Road, RAW District reimagines the living and working experience by bringing serviced residences, offices, co-working environments, wellness, dining, culture, and community into a single connected ecosystem. Rather than separating these elements across a city, RAW District places them in deliberate proximity, creating the conditions for a more fluid, experience-driven approach to modern urban life.

The launch attracted strong interest from regional and international investors, entrepreneurs, creatives, and end users seeking a more flexible and experience-driven approach to living and working – one where the boundaries between productivity, wellness, and social life are intentionally blurred.

Flexible payment plans

In recognition of the vital role played by the UAE’s first line of defence in protecting communities, safeguarding lives, and upholding the nation’s well-being, Imtiaz Developments has introduced special and flexible payment plans that give them the opportunity to invest in and own property within this project and across its wider portfolio. This initiative reflects the company’s deep gratitude for their unwavering dedication, tireless service, and continued commitment to standing at the forefront of protecting the nation and its people.

"RAW District was never designed as a traditional development," said Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments. "We wanted to create something that feels alive – a place built around culture, movement, creativity, and connection. The response we witnessed on launch day shows there is a growing demand for environments that go beyond conventional real estate."

Catering to distinct dimensions of life

What distinguishes RAW District is not only its physical design but the depth of its in-house brand ecosystem – a curated set of concepts developed exclusively for the project, each addressing a distinct dimension of daily life. Raw Stay redefines the serviced apartment experience with a hospitality-led approach to long-term living. Raw Theory is the project's performance and wellness concept, designed around serious training and recovery. Distrikt Table brings a distinct food and beverage identity to the community, moving beyond the generic café or restaurant model. 6AM Coffee Club anchors the morning ritual with a dedicated coffee culture concept. The Design Lab and The Studio serve the creative and maker community offering space for ideation, production, and collaboration. Raw Station provides a co-working environment built around the rhythm of the independent professional. Together, these brands transform RAW District's amenity layer from a list of facilities into a living neighbourhood within a building.

Architecturally, RAW District departs from the traditional tower model through a more layered and connected approach, featuring four interconnected buildings arranged around a central public courtyard. Sky bridges, activated terraces, social plazas, and integrated wellness zones create what Imtiaz describes as a vertical district rather than a standalone development, a concept that extends across the physical, social, and experiential dimensions of the project.

The launch further reinforces confidence in Dubai's evolving real estate landscape, particularly in emerging urban corridors surrounding Expo City, Palm Jebel Ali, and Al Maktoum International Airport, which are areas expected to define the city's next major growth cycle.

Following the sell-out of the project, Imtiaz Developments confirmed that future projects under the RAW District identity are already in planning, with a global expansion expected to include cities such as London, Miami, and Madrid.

RAW District 2 is expected to be launched soon while RAW District is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2029.