Main Vaapas Aaunga nears Rs 100 million mark in box office collection

Imtiaz Ali's Partition-era romance continues a steady run despite competition.
Dubai: Director Imtiaz Ali's latest romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga is showing resilience at the box office despite a crowded release calendar.
Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Banita Sandhu, the film has continued to attract audiences during the weekdays after receiving largely positive reviews upon release.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned an estimated Rs 15.1 million on its sixth day in cinemas.
While the figure is slightly lower than Tuesday's collection of Rs 16.5 million, the film has managed to maintain a relatively stable hold through the week despite competition from newer releases.
The film's strongest single-day performance remains Sunday, when it collected Rs 25 million.
With the latest numbers, the film's India net collection stands at approximately Rs 98.1 million, while its India gross has crossed Rs 116.6 million.
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film follows a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Pakistan.
As he drifts between memory and reality, his grandson begins piecing together fragments of a past shaped by Partition, uncovering a deeply personal story of love, loss and longing that has remained unresolved for decades.
The film explores the emotional scars left behind by one of the subcontinent's most defining historical events while examining how those memories continue to affect generations years later.
The film's positive reception coincided with Ali's 55th birthday this week, giving the filmmaker an additional reason to celebrate.
Speaking about the audience reaction, Ali said he felt reassured that the story had connected with viewers in the way he intended.
"There is this feeling that what I wanted to say has been communicated," he said.
The director also noted how attentively audiences have been watching the film, particularly younger viewers.
"I have never seen an audience watching the film so quietly," he said, adding that younger audiences have responded warmly to the story's emotional core.
Ali believes the film's themes of enduring love and emotional commitment have resonated strongly with younger viewers.
"I have said it many times that the present generation feel a little lost because they don't find sustaining love," he said.
According to the filmmaker, audiences have connected with the story's portrayal of old-fashioned devotion, longing and emotional permanence, themes that sit at the heart of Main Vaapas Aaunga.
Main Vaapas Aaunga appears to be benefiting from positive word of mouth as it approaches the Rs 100 million mark at the domestic box office.