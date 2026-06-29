When Deepika’s first hit made Shah Rukh joke about paying her more
Dubai: Before Deepika Padukone made a dream Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007), she had already scored a hit with her first film, the 2006 Kannada romance Aishwarya. The film's success even prompted a memorable joke from Shah Rukh long before they became one of Bollywood's most successful on-screen pairs.
Director Indrajit Lankesh recently recalled on the Hindi Rush podcast that Aishwarya was a commercial hit, with Deepika's posters plastered across Bengaluru.
When Shah Rukh Khan visited the city for an event, a journalist asked him about the film's success.
"I heard it's a big hit. That means I'll have to pay her more," Shah Rukh reportedly quipped, according to Lankesh, who said he was present at the event.
Within a year, Deepika was cast opposite Shah Rukh in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, launching one of Bollywood's most iconic screen partnerships.
Lankesh said he had known Deepika since she was a teenager because they played badminton together.
"She was a brilliant player and very focused," he recalled.
Years later, he saw her walking the ramp at a fashion show and was struck by her transformation into a model.
"I knew immediately she was the face I wanted for Aishwarya," he said, describing her as tall, athletic and someone with a pan-Indian appeal.
He contacted Deepika in Mumbai, where she was represented by Pooja Dadlani—now Shah Rukh Khan's longtime manager. According to Lankesh, Deepika agreed to the film after hearing just a one-line narration.
Lankesh said he always believed Deepika had the qualities of a star rather than just an actor.
"Some people become actors, but some are born stars. Deepika was a star from day one," he said.
He added that Shah Rukh must have recognised the same quality when he chose to launch her in Om Shanti Om.
Despite being an established model, Deepika was nervous on her first day of shooting. Lankesh recalled that she had to perform opposite child actor Kishan, who already had years of acting experience.
"I could see she was intimidated," he said.
The director kept the first day's shoot simple until she became comfortable in front of the camera.
"Once she understood what acting required, she found her rhythm. After that, there was no looking back."
Nearly two decades after making her acting debut, Deepika continues to champion causes close to her heart—especially those rooted in sport. The daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone recently praised the International Cricket Council's (ICC) newly introduced maternity return-to-play guidelines for women cricketers, calling them a "landmark moment for women in sport" on her Instagram Stories.
The policy, unveiled during the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, offers structured support for athletes returning after childbirth, including personalised recovery plans, medical and psychological care, flexible training schedules and childcare assistance. The initiative is particularly meaningful for Deepika, who is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh. Over the years, she has also spoken about the importance of healthier workplaces, advocating for better work-life balance, mental health awareness and stronger support systems for working women.