The policy, unveiled during the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, offers structured support for athletes returning after childbirth, including personalised recovery plans, medical and psychological care, flexible training schedules and childcare assistance. The initiative is particularly meaningful for Deepika, who is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh. Over the years, she has also spoken about the importance of healthier workplaces, advocating for better work-life balance, mental health awareness and stronger support systems for working women.

Nearly two decades after making her acting debut, Deepika continues to champion causes close to her heart—especially those rooted in sport. The daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone recently praised the International Cricket Council's (ICC) newly introduced maternity return-to-play guidelines for women cricketers, calling them a "landmark moment for women in sport" on her Instagram Stories.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.