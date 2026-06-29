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‘Will have to pay her more’: Shah Rukh Khan’s witty reaction to Deepika Padukone’s first hit before Om Shanti Om

When Deepika’s first hit made Shah Rukh joke about paying her more

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone
Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone
IANS

Dubai: Before Deepika Padukone made a dream Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007), she had already scored a hit with her first film, the 2006 Kannada romance Aishwarya. The film's success even prompted a memorable joke from Shah Rukh long before they became one of Bollywood's most successful on-screen pairs.

Shah Rukh's witty reaction

Director Indrajit Lankesh recently recalled on the Hindi Rush podcast that Aishwarya was a commercial hit, with Deepika's posters plastered across Bengaluru.

When Shah Rukh Khan visited the city for an event, a journalist asked him about the film's success.

"I heard it's a big hit. That means I'll have to pay her more," Shah Rukh reportedly quipped, according to Lankesh, who said he was present at the event.

Within a year, Deepika was cast opposite Shah Rukh in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, launching one of Bollywood's most iconic screen partnerships.

How Deepika landed her first film

Lankesh said he had known Deepika since she was a teenager because they played badminton together.

"She was a brilliant player and very focused," he recalled.

Years later, he saw her walking the ramp at a fashion show and was struck by her transformation into a model.

"I knew immediately she was the face I wanted for Aishwarya," he said, describing her as tall, athletic and someone with a pan-Indian appeal.

He contacted Deepika in Mumbai, where she was represented by Pooja Dadlani—now Shah Rukh Khan's longtime manager. According to Lankesh, Deepika agreed to the film after hearing just a one-line narration.

'She was a star from day one'

Lankesh said he always believed Deepika had the qualities of a star rather than just an actor.

"Some people become actors, but some are born stars. Deepika was a star from day one," he said.

He added that Shah Rukh must have recognised the same quality when he chose to launch her in Om Shanti Om.

Her nervous first day

Despite being an established model, Deepika was nervous on her first day of shooting. Lankesh recalled that she had to perform opposite child actor Kishan, who already had years of acting experience.

"I could see she was intimidated," he said.

The director kept the first day's shoot simple until she became comfortable in front of the camera.

"Once she understood what acting required, she found her rhythm. After that, there was no looking back."

Batting for the right causes

Nearly two decades after making her acting debut, Deepika continues to champion causes close to her heart—especially those rooted in sport. The daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone recently praised the International Cricket Council's (ICC) newly introduced maternity return-to-play guidelines for women cricketers, calling them a "landmark moment for women in sport" on her Instagram Stories.

The policy, unveiled during the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, offers structured support for athletes returning after childbirth, including personalised recovery plans, medical and psychological care, flexible training schedules and childcare assistance. The initiative is particularly meaningful for Deepika, who is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh. Over the years, she has also spoken about the importance of healthier workplaces, advocating for better work-life balance, mental health awareness and stronger support systems for working women.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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