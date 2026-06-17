Deepika's struggle with depression inspired Anisha's own mental health journey
Dubai: Anisha Padukone has reflected on the period when her sister, actor Deepika Padukone, was battling clinical depression in 2015, admitting that living in a different city left her unaware of how much her sister was struggling.
Anisha said that because she was based in Bengaluru while Deepika was working in Mumbai at the time, she missed the early warning signs entirely.
"I was not aware enough about the signs and symptoms to be able to understand what she was really going through," she said. "The fact that we didn't live in the same city also didn't not help, and I am really caught unaware and off guard. Her journey teaches me that I do not know enough about the subject and need to read and understand more in order to support her in the way that is required," she added.
Anisha, a professional golfer at the time, told PTI that her sister's experience also became the starting point for her own mental health journey.
"That is also when my own mental health journey begins. I start taking better care of my mental health. As an athlete, I always focus on physical health to some extent, but not so much on mental health. The more I research and understand this subject, the more I realise that there are millions of people, not just in India but globally, going through similar experiences," she said.
Following her own experience, Deepika launched The Live Love Laugh Foundation, with Anisha joining her to help advocate for mental health awareness across India, particularly in rural communities.
Speaking to The Indian Express in 2024, Anisha said scaling the foundation's rural programmes and building a strong internal team had remained key priorities.
She also spoke about the specific pressures women face when it comes to mental wellbeing. "From being able to juggle multiple responsibilities at home along with a career, to hormonal changes in the body pre and post-partum, it can all get very overwhelming. Often, women tend to neglect their mental health because of all the responsibilities and lack of time," she said.
Anisha eventually stepped away from her golf career entirely to focus on the foundation full-time, a decision shaped by her experience supporting her sister.
"I always felt that I had an adequate understanding of mental health until I became a caregiver [for Deepika]. My lack of awareness on the topic made me feel helpless. It wasn't until mental health professionals guided me about what to do and I started to read up on the topic that I was able to be truly helpful," she said.
She added that patience, empathy and creating a judgement-free space were among the most valuable lessons she had learned. "I learned that being empathic, understanding and patient was very helpful. Creating a safe space so that feelings can be shared without judgement is also crucial. Most importantly, taking care of your own well-being as a caregiver is as critical as being supportive of a person with mental illness."
This article discusses personal experiences with clinical depression and mental health advocacy. If you are struggling, support is available: 800 111 (Dubai Mental Health Helpline – Dubai Health Authority (DHA), 800 51115 (Sharjah Child and Youth Mental Health Helpline – Child Protection Centre)