UAE’s first publicly neurodivergent-owned mental health center launches in Dubai

Elaine Maichin, MSc, NCC, LPC, Psychologist (CDA) and Owner of Uniquely You Mental Health Center said: “Mental health awareness in the UAE has grown significantly, but many people still need spaces where their experiences are understood with depth, compassion, and respect. Especially, when it comes to neurodiversity, it is perceived as something that needs to be fixed or overcome, but it actually is a natural form of human diversity rather than deficits to be cured. Greater public awareness is needed around the importance of acceptance and individualized support. At Uniquely You, we are passionate about bringing neurodiversity-affirming, accessible, and genuinely responsive care into the heart of the community. We aim to help people feel seen, build practical skills, and access support that reflects who they truly are.”