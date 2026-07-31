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Aryan Khan’s London outing with Danish singer Vinnie Takair draws attention during Shah Rukh Khan's family trip

Videos from the outing began circulating on social media,

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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The woman was later identified as Vinnie Takair, a Danish music artist. In the clips, Aryan and Vinnie were seen dressed in coordinated black outfits while waiting for their car outside the venue.
The woman was later identified as Vinnie Takair, a Danish music artist. In the clips, Aryan and Vinnie were seen dressed in coordinated black outfits while waiting for their car outside the venue.

A recent London appearance by Aryan Khan has sparked curiosity online after the filmmaker was spotted with Danish singer Vinnie Takair.

Aryan, who is currently in London with his family, was seen during a late-night outing after Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan were also spotted enjoying time in the UK. Videos from the outing began circulating on social media, leading to discussions about the identity of the person accompanying him.

The woman was later identified as Vinnie Takair, a Danish music artist. In the clips, Aryan and Vinnie were seen dressed in coordinated black outfits while waiting for their car outside the venue. Aryan also briefly stopped to pose for a photo with a fan before leaving.

While the sighting has prompted speculation among social media users, neither Aryan nor Vinnie has commented on the nature of their relationship.

Vinnie has been sharing glimpses of her London trip on Instagram, though Aryan does not appear in her posts. Fans have noted that the two follow each other on the platform and appear to have mutual connections, suggesting they may have known each other previously.

Who is Vinnie Takair?

Vinnie Takair is a Danish singer and songwriter who shares updates about her music and travels on Instagram. Her profile mentions Copenhagen and Mumbai as cities she is connected with, and she has performed in Mumbai on several occasions.

The artist has released songs including Shining Lights, Maybe I Love You and Tro Mig, and regularly shares music-related content with her followers.

Aryan Khan’s growing career beyond acting

Aryan has been building a career behind the camera and in business. He made his directorial debut with Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood* last year, marking his move into filmmaking.

Beyond entertainment, Aryan has also been involved in entrepreneurial ventures, including luxury streetwear brand D’YAVOL X and premium spirits brand D’YAVOL Spirits, which he co-created with Shah Rukh Khan. The brand is reportedly preparing to expand into the UK market.

The London outing comes as Aryan continues to balance his creative projects and business interests while remaining a subject of public interest due to his family’s high profile.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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