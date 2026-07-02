Shah Rukh Khan’s Knight Riders open first global franchise-built cricket stadium in LA, boosting US game

Kolkata Knight Riders are three-time IPL champions, having lifted the trophy in 2012, 2014 and 2024, while also finishing runners-up in 2021. Trinbago Knight Riders are the Caribbean Premier League's most successful men's side with five titles, including an unbeaten championship-winning campaign in 2020. The franchise's women's team also claimed the inaugural Women's Caribbean Premier League title in 2022.

Adding a touch of Hollywood sporting glamour to the occasion, former NBA champion Metta World Peace—formerly known as Ron Artest—will bowl the ceremonial first ball at the inaugural MLC match. The former Los Angeles Lakers star's involvement highlights the growing crossover between cricket and mainstream American sports as the game continues to build momentum in the US.

"Becoming the first global cricket brand to establish an international cricket stadium is a proud milestone for the Knight Riders Group and reflects our belief that the growth of the game must be supported by world-class infrastructure. We wanted to create a venue that players would love competing at, fans would cherish visiting, and the local community could proudly call its cricketing home."

He added: "It is a place built not just for sport, but also for entertainment, for families and for memories that will last forever. We hope this becomes a home for cricket in Los Angeles and inspires generations of fans and players alike. This is for Los Angeles, for cricket fans across the globe and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold."

"Bringing cricket, the second most-watched sport in the world, to Los Angeles is a landmark moment for all of us. Through this long-term partnership between Fairplex and Knight Riders, we are creating much more than a cricket venue. We are building a space that celebrates community, togetherness, energy and entertainment."

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.