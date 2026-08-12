And right after this conversation, Dev has an accident. His life has changed; he's a hollow shell of who he used to be. Every conversation, exchange with him is bait for a larger argument, and yet he still demands some comfort. One instance that drives this home: He is waiting for his wife Riya after her jog. She asks if he's ready to go home. He snaps. Irritated, she walks off, and he mutters, "I thought we would go home together."