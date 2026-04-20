And Mike is left behind. His grief is almost suspended in time. While others begin to move forward, to rebuild, to reshape their lives in the aftermath, Mike remains tethered to something that no longer exists in the same way. He calls himself the storyteller. The one who remembers, and in doing so, he becomes the vessel for the audience itself. Someone who cannot quite let go, who continues to search for meaning in fragments, in memories, in the possibility that the story isn’t truly over. This ambiguity, hope for some, denial for others, is what has kept the fandom in a chokehold, months after the show has concluded.