There's a reason why fans really want this. Mike and Eleven's wholesome friends-to-lovers was the heart of the show, till Season 5 at least. Mike had discovered a traumatised Eleven in the woods, all the way back in Season 1, taken her home and kept her warm. That was the first real sense of kindness that Eleven had ever known, after suffering through years of torture and abuse. And even after Eleven vanishes at the end of Season 1, Mike never gives up hope of finding her, and the two are reunited at the end of Season 2, and finally share a dance at a school ball. In Season 3, the two teenagers are together, though rifts occur...because, well they're teenagers. Yet, as horrors persist, so does their relationship and Season 4, it's Mike's emotional and tearful words that gives Eleven strength to fight Vecna (Jamie Campbell). In Season 5, Mike keeps planning his future with Eleven, hoping to whisk her away from all the darkness, but unfortunately, as she closes the Upside Down, she seemingly goes with t.