If at all Tales from ’85 does land for some, almost deliberately, is in nostalgia. Perhaps not the heavy, lore-driven kind, but the softer, more intimate moments that viewers have been missing. The characters are frozen in time, preserved in animation, voiced by a different cast but still recognisable in spirit. We did miss seeing the entire squad together sorely in Season 4 and 5, so this was a commendable throwback to the times when they spent time with each other, without over 40 people in the vicinity. And what's more endearing, is the humanisation of Eleven again: The last season flattened her to a noble superhero, completely shutting off her childhood for good. The El of the older times almost returns to us, with her childlike wonder of the world. For instance, getting excited over an orange stickies. Sigh.