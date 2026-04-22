In a sequence that feels like a 'lost' memory, we see Hopper as the protective dad, watching Eleven as she wakes up a little late, for Mike's school timings. Yes, it's a Mileven feast for sure, as the two do whatever it takes, to spend time with each other. For fans reeling from the heavy ending of Season 5, this snapshot of domestic Hawkins bliss is the perfect way to soften the blow, with the help of a few monsters.