Millie Bobby Brown appears ‘angry’ at Stranger Things finale table read while Finn Wolfhard breaks down

The new documentary about the making of Season 5 is streaming on Netflix
The Stranger Things finale, which aired on December 31 after a decade-long run, left fans divided. The series ended on a somber note: Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven—a girl who had endured years of suffering and lost nearly all of her childhood—sacrifices herself to save her friends.
While the gesture was heroic, the message didn’t land well with viewers. Most other characters received happy endings, and it’s implied that Eleven’s one true love, Mike, never truly moved on. The finale also leaned into ambiguity, with Mike convincing himself that Eleven is alive somewhere in Iceland.
New behind-the-scenes videos from the final table read have only added fuel to the fire. Finn Wolfhard is seen sobbing as he reads his lines opposite Millie Bobby Brown, who fans say appeared “annoyed” while crying.
“She looks so mad, and I can’t blame her,” one fan tweeted. Bobby Brown later told Variety: “I’m very grateful to the audience and to everything that Stranger Things has given me, but I emphasised that I also have my own opinions. For me, thinking about the series finale is part of the affection for something so meaningful.”
Fans interpreted her statement as subtle annoyance, and others noted that the mood during the table read was somber. “Millie Bobby Brown is so weird for acting mad at the last table read. I would have been on the news if some random man child ruined 10 years of my work,” one fan wrote.
Some also combed through past interviews, spotting moments where Bobby Brown appeared awkward or hesitant when discussing her character’s ending.
Several factors contributed to the intense reaction: Dropped characters: Key figures like Jonathan and Will’s father, Lonnie, and Dustin Henderson’s girlfriend, Suzie, disappeared midway through the show.
Sidelined veterans: Winona Ryder’s Joyce, a cornerstone of the series, was reduced to a handful of lines in the final season.
Limited screen time for Mike: Even Finn Wolfhard’s Mike barely had a role until the last episode.
Demogorgons’ absence: The final battle omitted the iconic creatures, and the Duffers’ explanation—“Vecna wasn’t prepared” for a sneak attack—felt ambiguous to fans.
The combination of a tragic ending for Eleven, sidelined characters, and unresolved plot points has left fans debating and dissecting every moment. From table read emotions to behind-the-scenes commentary, the finale’s fallout shows just how much Stranger Things has meant to its devoted audience—and why the discussion isn’t going away anytime soon.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox