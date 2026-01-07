Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown sobs while filming final scene with Finn Wolfhard: ‘His biggest fear…’

Their characters were left suspended in heartbreak, while everyone else had a happy ending
Watching Eleven vanish into the Upside Down remains one of Stranger Things’ most brutal gut punches. After everything she endured—abuse, experimentation, and a stolen childhood—she deserved more than a quiet disappearance into the void. She deserved her ending. And yes, that ending included Mike.
While nearly everyone else in Hawkins walked away with some version of closure, Eleven and Mike were left suspended in heartbreak, a loss that neither character can realistically just “move on” from. The unfairness of it is exactly why fans still can’t let it go.
Now, as wild theories about a possible finale—affectionately dubbed Conformity Gate—continue to spiral online, a different kind of proof has surfaced. Behind-the-scenes clips from Mike and Eleven’s final scenes are going viral, and they tell a far more emotional story than any rumour ever did.
In the footage, actors Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown are visibly overwhelmed after the scene wraps. Brown clings to Wolfhard, reluctant to let go, her emotions still very much in character—and unmistakably real. The moment quietly shuts down long-running chatter about “lost chemistry” or supposed tension between the two.
In a brief interview, Wolfhard reveals that he was particularly excited for the scene, as his character Mike, rarely gets to display such emotion. “His biggest fear is losing Eleven,” admits the actor, something that had been reflected across the five seasons. In the shots, Brown can be seen sobbing between takes.
So, for those always wondering whether the two actually are close friends, here’s the truth. They’ve worked together since they were kids, navigated overnight stardom side by side, and emerged on the other end as adults who genuinely trust one another. While rumours have occasionally swirled about their closeness (untrue—Brown is currently married to Jake Bongiovi), both actors have consistently framed their bond as something deeper and more grounding: familiarity, support, and creative ease.
Brown has often reflected on how unusual—and meaningful—it’s been to grow up alongside the same co-star. She’s said the two have quite literally “grown up together,” moving from unknown child actors to global stars while sharing the same pressures and growing pains. Having someone who understands that journey firsthand, she’s suggested, made the chaos feel manageable.
That long history also means there’s very little awkwardness on set. After years of working together, their comfort level runs deep, mirroring the ease of their on-screen dynamic. Scenes flow more naturally, communication is instinctive, and there’s an unspoken understanding of how the other works.
As Brown once put it, “We’ve done this for nearly seven years. And it almost is like a relationship that we always come back to after however long we’re filming. And we’re like, OK, this is where the characters are now. We can grow and do the scenes together. And we usually improv a lot too, with those types of stuff. So yeah, it’s been really nice doing it with the same person for that long.”
That sense of continuity extends beyond the cameras. Having experienced fame at such a young age, both actors know the pressures that come with it—and the comfort of being able to lean on someone who truly gets it. “Naturally have our own things that we deal with,” Brown has said. “But it’s very nice to turn to the people that have gone through the exact same journey. And you’re like, ‘I actually feel that too’. And we can bond through that together.”
That trust also shows up when the script calls for emotionally vulnerable moments. Brown has said she generally feels at ease filming more intimate or emotional scenes, largely because of the safe, professional environment they’ve built over the years. “It’s relatively easy, I think,” she told E! News. “It’s our jobs. It’s in the scripts and we feel comfortable with each other, we feel trusted, we’re in a safe environment. So, it’s relatively easy.”
She added, “I think people hype it up to be awkward, more awkward than it is. But it’s just like your friend, so it’s chill.”
After nearly a decade of monsters, mayhem, and massive fame, Brown and Wolfhard’s bond stands as one of Stranger Things’ quiet success stories—not flashy, not dramatic, just steady, supportive, and real.
