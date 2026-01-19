Stranger Things stars mock the finale in new SNL skit: 'After dating an Eleven, tens fall short'

There’s a lot to be said about closure here. While most characters got happy endings, the heartbeat of the show—Mike and Eleven—did not get theirs. After all, it was Mike who found Eleven in the rainy woods, took her home, and kept her warm and safe. After she vanished at the end of Season 1, he called her every day for 353 days until they finally reunited and attended the long-promised Snow Ball. Their relationship quietly unfolded over the seasons—sometimes with teenage silliness, and sometimes under the weight of a world pushing them to recognize the depth of their feelings.