Stranger Things stars address Conformity Gate; Charlie Heaton calls fan craze 'insane': ‘The story has ended’

Fans have been unable to accept the finale since its release on December 31
Stranger Things fans have always been fiercely loyal, but the end of the series has triggered a level of obsession that even Hawkins’ Upside Down couldn’t contain. Enter the so-called Conformity Gate — a viral theory claiming that Netflix secretly hid an Episode 9, a secret finale that would have tied up the show’s loose ends.
Cast and crew are now weighing in on the frenzy, and the reactions are a mix of bemusement, caution, and psychological insight.
Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers, admitted when asked on the red carpet, "I’m not on social media, but my friend just told me about this. It’s kind of insane." Ironically, fans were a little less dissatisfied with his character's ending as Jonathan returned to photography and studied in NYU, as he had always wanted. However, his relationship with Nancy (Natalia Dyers) still remained up in the air, as the two had apparently broken up before, and fans refused to admit it was a breakup.
Linnea Berthelsen, best known as Kali, added a careful perspective in her interviews: "It is one of the questions I've been asked about the most since the series ended. I think the main thing is, you know, it’s really a question for Netflix and Matt and Ross Duffer."
Martina Radwan, director of the Stranger Things 5 documentary, echoed the sentiment of secrecy: "I can't confirm or deny anything, but no. You know, you have to ask the Duffers. I can't speak for them."
Even the behind-the-scenes creatives who shape the show’s look and feel weighed in. Hair designer Sarah Hindsgaul offered a thoughtful take on fan psychology: "I think this story has ended. I feel like it's hard for people to say goodbye. I think you go through different stages of grieving, and one of the stages might be denial and anger."
According to die-hard believers, Stranger Things Season 5, Episode 8 wasn’t the true ending — it was a fake one, a carefully crafted illusion orchestrated by the series’ ultimate villain, Vecna.
Fans began combing through the finale for “clues” that something was off: Will Byers’ birthdate seemingly changing, objects shifting colors between shots, doors suddenly facing the wrong direction, and characters misremembering key details from earlier seasons. Coincidence? The internet collectively said absolutely not.
Then there were the narrative shocks that made the finale hard to swallow emotionally: Eleven’s tragic death and Mike Wheeler, sentenced to a life of sad yearning, clinging to memories of the girl he loved, while everyone else moves on. These heartbreaks only intensified the scrutiny, as fans refused to accept that the series could end on such a grim, final note.
Exhibit A: background characters at graduation standing eerily like Vecna/Henry does throughout the series.
Exhibit B: D&D books arranged to spell “X A LIE,” hinting that Dimension X — or the Abyss — may not have truly resolved the way we were shown.
Exhibit C (and perhaps the wildest): the Wheeler family somehow all morphing into Ted Wheeler energy, the show’s most aggressively conformist man.
The theory leaned heavily on Vecna’s well-established ability to manipulate reality. Fans argued that what was presented as the finale might have been a false reality, engineered either for the characters, the viewers, or both. In this reading, the “true” ending remains hidden — a secret episode waiting to be discovered.
Hence the name Conformity Gate. To believers, the finale’s message felt off-brand. Forced closure, neatly tied arcs, and a world suddenly “at peace” clashed with Stranger Things’ core themes: resistance, free will, and breaking cycles. In short, the ending felt too tidy — and therefore deeply suspicious.
For fans mourning Eleven and watching Mike wrestle with his heartbreak, Conformity Gate isn’t just a theory. It’s a lifeline: a way to imagine a world where the Upside Down is truly defeated, where the fates of beloved characters are honored, and where closure comes on the fans’ terms — not Vecna’s.s
