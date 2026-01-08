Overwhelmed by Stranger Things spotlight, David Harbour quits new film amid public scrutiny

The thriller also stars Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde
David Harbour has exited Behemoth!, the upcoming drama alongside Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde, after reportedly becoming “overwhelmed” by the demands of Stranger Things.
The Tony Gilroy-directed film had cast Harbour as a lead, but sources say he chose to step away in favour of rest, following the months-long rollout of the Netflix hit’s final season — a period that brought intense attention, scrutiny, and criticism.
The 50-year-old’s life has been under the media microscope lately, from high-profile drama with co-star Millie Bobby Brown.
In November, a Daily Mail report announced, that Brown filed a formal complaint of 'pages and pages' before filming began on the fifth and final season of the series. “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months,” a source told the outlet.
Harbour, who portrays Eleven’s on-screen father, Police Chief Jim Hopper, reportedly underwent an internal investigation following the complaint. While the outcome of the inquiry remains undisclosed, Brown is said to have completed filming the series finale with a personal representative present on set. It’s important to note that Harbour was not accused of any sexual misconduct.
However later, the two were seen being friendly during the promotions, with Brown reaffirming that they were indeed like 'father and daughter'.
Later, Harbour faced more scrutiny after his public split from British singer Lily Allen, which was rumoured to have inspired her West End Girl album. Allen had accused the actor of cheating.
According to Cinema Express, Harbour’s role has already been recast, with speculation pointing to Will Arnett as his replacement.
While plot details remain scarce, Behemoth! is described as a story about “a musician from a family of musicians who returns to Los Angeles,” celebrating “the music of the movies and the people who make it.”
Harbour has long spoken candidly about his mental health. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 26 after a particularly intense episode, he has advocated for open conversations around mental illness, telling Variety in 2022, “The colours of that dialogue need to be much broader… everybody has a lot of different experiences we should try to appreciate.”
In recent weeks, Harbour’s absence from a Stranger Things New York event sparked rumours of “erratic behaviour,” including a reported incident in Encinitas, California. However, a Paley Center spokesperson confirmed to People that the actor simply had a scheduling conflict.
With the global phenomenon of Stranger Things wrapping up, Harbour’s decision to step back seems less a controversy and more a well-earned pause for rest and recovery.
