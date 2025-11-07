GOLD/FOREX
Millie Bobby Brown hugs David Harbour amid bullying and harassment claims at Stranger Things Season 5 premiere

What exactly is going on between the two stars?

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour
AFP

Stranger Things is returning for one last time, but as one fan dubiously noted, stranger things are happening behind the scenes.

Recently, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the role of Eleven in the show, reportedly filed a complaint of bullying and harassment, against David Harbour, her "on-screen" dad.

Reported by Daily Mail, the exact details were not disclosed. This came as a surprise to fans as the two had seemed on genial terms in their press interactions. What took them even more by surprise, was the recent premiere, where the two were seen hugging and smiling. The comment section was flooded with confused fans, with many putting a???? While others noted that "it was all baseless rumours" and that the two had always been on good terms.

Neither party has addressed the rift publicly as yet.

Despite all the chaos, all eyes are on Stranger Things Season 5, which is expected to release its finale in theatres too. The upside down closes once and for all.

