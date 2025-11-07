Previously, the star had reportedly filed charges of bullying against him
Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour turned the Los Angeles red carpet into a laugh fest at the premiere of the fifth and final season, seemingly shutting down whispers of on-set drama firmly in the past. The duo hugged and joked.
Netflix shared footage of the pair cracking up for the cameras before the show’s launch. It comes after reports that claimed Brown had filed a “harassment and bullying” claim against Harbour, reported by Daily Mail.
When asked about 'reuniting' with Harbour, Millie, who plays Eleven, didn’t hold back: “He's my dad. I am so connected to him for life. It's been amazing, we're so lucky to have each other, the show means so much to both of us, to everyone here.”
Harbour, who plays her protective, gruff-yet-loving Hopper, gushed to Entertainment Tonight: “I adore her. I’ve been proud to watch all of them grow up to become such great artists. I doubt it'll be the last time we'll work together… This particular family and project has been so special, and we’ve gotten to know each other so deeply. You rarely get to do this in this business.”
Co-creator Ross Duffer and executive producer Shawn Levy also chimed in, brushing off the tabloid noise. Duffer said the cast is “family,” and Levy added, “You have to create a respectful workplace… we’re proud of the fact that we did so.”
And yes, the rest of the Hawkins gang—including Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp—joined the fun in their finest threads.
The new season picks up 18 months after Season 4 but takes viewers back six days before Will Byers first went missing, with the first four episodes dropping on 26 November in the US (and a day later in the UK), followed by three episodes on Christmas Day and the finale on New Year’s Eve.
