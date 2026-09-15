Jones and Cormier had one of the UFC’s most intense rivalries, with Jones defeating him twice, although their second meeting was later overturned to a no-contest since he tested positive for a turinabol metabolite.

“If you believe USADA for finding a pico gram in my system, then you must believe USADA when they say, ‘It was not found to be PERFORMANCE ENHANCING or INTENTIONAL’,” Jones wrote.

Jones active win streak currently stands at 13 in the UFC, with the career record of 28 wins, 1 loss, and 1 no-contest. Nevertheless, the Heavyweight responded by defending his record and pointing to the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) findings regarding one of his tests.

“I’m not denying that Jon Jones is one of the greatest athletes in history. But he was caught doping twice, and I think that’s why his streak isn’t considered valid,” Makhachev said to Ushatayka few days back.

The 39-year-old also reminded everyone about how he has got his hand raised in every fight, despite suffering one disqualification against Matt Hamill due to illegal elbows.

Jones also mocked Cormier’s defeat, writing: “DC I kicked you in the head LOL keep telling yourself it was steroids.” He reminded Makhachev that his late coach and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, once described him as a “gift from God”.

Makhachev is currently the no. 1 pound for pound fighter in the UFC, a position once held by Jones. The heavyweight fighter doesn’t have return date scheduled for the octagon while Islam is reportedly targeting a fight in early 2027.

Jones took another dig at Makhachev by saying, “You’ve been KO’d, flat lined, went night night,” indicating to the Russian fighter’s only loss in the octagon against Adriano Martins. “Keep chasing, it’s lonely at the top, Islam hopefully I’ll see you up here one day,” he ended.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.