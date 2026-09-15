Jon Jones fires back at Islam Makhachev over doping claims and legacy doubts
Dubai: Jon Jones has fired back at Islam Makhachev after the UFC Welterweight champion questioned the validity of Jones’ unbeaten run because of his past failed drug tests.
Makhachev acknowledged Jones as one of the greatest athletes in history but argued that his streak should not count because he was caught doping twice.
“I’m not denying that Jon Jones is one of the greatest athletes in history. But he was caught doping twice, and I think that’s why his streak isn’t considered valid,” Makhachev said to Ushatayka few days back.
Jones active win streak currently stands at 13 in the UFC, with the career record of 28 wins, 1 loss, and 1 no-contest. Nevertheless, the Heavyweight responded by defending his record and pointing to the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) findings regarding one of his tests.
“If you believe USADA for finding a pico gram in my system, then you must believe USADA when they say, ‘It was not found to be PERFORMANCE ENHANCING or INTENTIONAL’,” Jones wrote.
The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion then turned his attention to Makhachev’s close friend and former teammate Daniel Cormier.
Jones and Cormier had one of the UFC’s most intense rivalries, with Jones defeating him twice, although their second meeting was later overturned to a no-contest since he tested positive for a turinabol metabolite.
Jones also mocked Cormier’s defeat, writing: “DC I kicked you in the head LOL keep telling yourself it was steroids.” He reminded Makhachev that his late coach and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, once described him as a “gift from God”.
The 39-year-old also reminded everyone about how he has got his hand raised in every fight, despite suffering one disqualification against Matt Hamill due to illegal elbows.
Jones took another dig at Makhachev by saying, “You’ve been KO’d, flat lined, went night night,” indicating to the Russian fighter’s only loss in the octagon against Adriano Martins. “Keep chasing, it’s lonely at the top, Islam hopefully I’ll see you up here one day,” he ended.
Makhachev is currently the no. 1 pound for pound fighter in the UFC, a position once held by Jones. The heavyweight fighter doesn’t have return date scheduled for the octagon while Islam is reportedly targeting a fight in early 2027.