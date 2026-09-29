The event marks the start of a five-year partnership between RAF, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and the UAE Wrestling Federation. It follows RAF events in Tbilisi and Moscow as the promotion expands internationally.

The matchup brings together two well-known names from the UFC. Chimaev previously held the UFC middleweight title, while Covington won the interim welterweight championship in 2018. The American is also the inaugural RAF Cruiserweight Crossover Championship and will defend it against Chimaev.

Both fighters have already built unbeaten records in RAF. Chimaev is 3-0 after beating Dillon Danis, Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns, with his latest victory coming at RAF 13. Covington is 5-0 in the promotion after victories over Luke Rockhold, Danis, Chris Weidman, Arman Tsarukyan and Belal Muhammad.

The event will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on November 14 as per the press release. Chimaev, who has competed under the UAE flag since 2023, will fight in front of a home crowd against Covington, a two-time NCAA All-American wrestler and former UFC interim welterweight champion.

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