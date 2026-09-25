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Citi Developers begins AGUA Residences construction

Contract signing marks key milestone as the project moves into its next construction phase

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Friday
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Citi Developers begins AGUA Residences construction

Citi Developers has appointed New System Engineering (NSE) as the main contractor for AGUA Residences, its residential development on Dubai Islands. The appointment marks an important milestone in the project’s construction programme and formalises the partnership for the execution of the main construction works.

The contract signing ceremony took place on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 3:00pm.

With completion of the piling phase, AGUA Residences is progressing into its next phase of construction. NSE’s appointment establishes the main contractor responsible for carrying out the works under the main construction contract, advancing the project beyond its completed piling stage.

The signing represents a significant step in translating the development’s plans into the next stage of on-site execution. Citi Developers and NSE will work together to progress the construction programme, with a focus on quality and coordinated delivery throughout the works.

Located on Dubai Islands, AGUA Residences forms part of Citi Developers’ residential portfolio. The completion of piling and appointment of the main contractor mark successive milestones in the development’s progress, paving the way for the commencement of the next phase of construction.

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