adidas Essentials Linear Duffel review: the gym bag that gets out of the way

The adidas Linear Duffel Medium makes a convincing case for keeping a gym bag simple. Rather than loading it with specialist features, it gives you a roomy main section, separate shoe storage, useful smaller pockets and two straightforward ways to carry it. The result is a practical option for regular gym trips, particularly if you want enough capacity for training clothes, shoes and shower kit without moving up to a large travel duffel. For UAE commuters going between home, work and an air-conditioned gym, its uncomplicated organisation is the main attraction.

Key facts

Best for: Everyday gym trips, sports sessions and short overnight use Bottom line: A sensible medium-sized duffel that prioritises useful storage and easy carrying over specialist extras.

What you get

Carrying options are equally conventional. You get dual handles with a padded grip for shorter walks and an adjustable shoulder strap with a movable pad when you want your hands free. adidas recommends cleaning the bag with a moist cloth rather than washing it.

Storage is divided sensibly. Alongside the main compartment, there are zipped pockets at the side and end, plus internal zipped and slip-in pockets. More importantly for gym use, there is a dedicated shoe compartment. That lets trainers sit apart from clothing, a towel or other items rather than sharing the main space.

Its outer fabric is 100 per cent recycled polyester, while adidas specifies a thermoplastic elastomer inner material, recycled polyester lining and polyethylene padding. The company says the product contains at least 50 per cent recycled materials overall.

The Linear Duffel Medium has a 39.75-litre capacity and measures 22cm by 56cm by 28cm, according to adidas. That puts it in a useful middle ground: substantially roomier than a small day bag, without the dimensions of a large weekend or travel duffel.

How it performs

The strongest part of this design is how little thought its organisation should demand. A 39.75-litre capacity gives you room for the typical combination of trainers, workout clothing, a towel and smaller personal items, while the separate shoe section addresses one of the most useful distinctions a gym bag can make. The smaller zipped and internal pockets give keys, earbuds and other loose items somewhere specific to go.

That layout also makes sense for a UAE gym commute. If the bag is travelling from the car or Metro to an office and then the gym, separating footwear from the main compartment is more useful than adding complicated organisers that consume space. The shoulder strap is adjustable and includes a movable pad, while the padded hand grip gives you an alternative for short carries.

The medium format is another advantage for everyday use. It offers enough volume to handle a change of clothes and gym kit without automatically committing you to an oversized bag. For anyone carrying bulky sports equipment or packing for several days, 39.75 litres may be better viewed as everyday capacity rather than travel-scale storage.