Peak Design Everyday Backpack review: the organiser's bag

The Peak Design Everyday Backpack has become a familiar sight among photographers and tech heavy commuters, and its appeal is easy to understand: few backpacks put this much thought into where everything goes. Our verdict is that the 20L model makes most sense for people who will actively use its configurable storage and quick access design. If your daily carry includes a laptop, camera, chargers and smaller accessories, its organisation can justify the premium positioning.

Key facts

Best for: Photographers, creators and commuters carrying organised tech Bottom line: A carefully designed premium backpack whose value comes from configurable storage and unusually flexible access.

What you get

A separate rear section accommodates a laptop and tablet. TechRadar reports that the 20L version takes a 15 inch laptop. There is also a luggage pass through for mounting the backpack on a suitcase handle, plus handles on the sides as well as the top.

Access is equally unusual. A MagLatch closure opens the bag from the top, while weatherproof UltraZip openings run along both sides. This means you can reach equipment lower in the bag without unpacking whatever sits above it. External side pockets provide space for items such as a water bottle or tripod, and external straps can secure larger objects.

The main compartment is arranged around three FlexFold dividers. Instead of behaving like conventional flat camera bag partitions, these origami inspired dividers can fold into shelves and separate spaces for different pieces of equipment. TechRadar notes that they can be laid flat or configured to form smaller compartments.

Peak Design sells the Everyday Backpack in 20L and 30L sizes. The 20L version featured here is the more compact option, designed to work as both an everyday backpack and a photography bag. Peak Design describes access, organisation, expansion and protection as the central parts of its design.

How it performs

Organisation is the main reason to consider the Everyday Backpack. DPReview praised the FlexFold system because its sections can be altered without repeatedly removing and repositioning the dividers. That flexibility matters if your load changes through the week. A camera and lenses can occupy separate compartments one day, while chargers, headphones and other work equipment can take their place the next.

The dual side openings make that organisation more useful. TechRadar found the side openings the best way to reach the full main compartment because the top opening naturally gives direct access only to its upper section. Its review also rated the internal organisation particularly highly, although it noted that learning how best to configure all the dividers takes some time.

Laptop storage is sensibly separated from the main equipment area. For UAE commuters moving between a car, office, airport and café, that separation means a computer does not need to share the same loose space as chargers or camera equipment. The weather resistant outer construction is also relevant for everyday travel, particularly when dust and the occasional rain shower are part of the journey. Peak Design specifies weatherproof UltraZip side openings, while TechRadar describes the outer fabric as having a weather resistant treatment.

Comfort depends on how heavily you load it. TechRadar found the backpack well balanced. That makes the 20L model a more natural fit for commuting and daily equipment than for carrying a dense load over long distances. In the UAE, where much everyday movement can involve short outdoor stretches between air conditioned spaces, that distinction may matter less than it would on a long walking trip.