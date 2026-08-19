Herschel Little America review: the everyday campus backpack

Big on space and style, the Little America is ready for campus life
Back-to-school shopping puts a backpack under more pressure than its simple job description suggests. It needs room for a laptop, notebooks, chargers and a water bottle, while remaining comfortable enough for a long day moving between lectures. The Herschel Little America makes a strong case as an everyday campus bag, particularly for students who want generous capacity without carrying something that looks like hiking equipment. Its 30-litre format is spacious for daily use, while the padded laptop sleeve and distinctive mountaineering inspired design give it a practical identity beyond a basic book bag.
Best for: Students carrying a laptop, books and a full day's essentials
Bottom line: A roomy campus backpack with good laptop protection and a recognisable design, best suited to students who value carrying space over a highly compartmentalised interior.
The current standard Herschel Little America has a 30-litre capacity and measures 48.3cm high, 28.6cm wide and 17.8cm deep, according to Herschel. It weighs 250g before you put anything inside. The main fabric is 100 per cent recycled 600D polyester, excluding the trims, with a recycled polyester liner.
Its most important campus feature is the dedicated floating laptop sleeve. Herschel says it accommodates 15-inch and 16-inch laptops, with the sleeve measuring 12.5 inches high by 11.25 inches wide. Padding and fleece lining separate the computer from the rest of the load.
The main compartment closes using a drawcord beneath the top flap. The two visible straps retain the Little America's mountaineering look, but magnetic fasteners handle the actual opening and closing, with metal pin buckles providing the traditional appearance.
Storage extends beyond the main compartment. The current model has two expandable water bottle pockets, a zippered front pocket and a top lid pocket with a key clip. There is also a side entry zipper, allowing access to the bag without opening the drawcord from the top.
Adjustable EVA padded shoulder straps handle the load, and Herschel lists the backpack as compatible with an optional sternum strap. The overall design remains deliberately taller and more structured looking than a conventional school backpack.
A 30-litre capacity gives the Little America useful flexibility for campus. There is enough room on paper for a laptop, books, stationery, a light layer and other everyday items without forcing students to choose a smaller bag on days with a heavier timetable. It also leaves some spare capacity for a change of clothes or gym kit.
Laptop protection is one of the stronger parts of the design. Pack Hacker's review of the Little America praised the soft fleece lining, padding and false bottom construction of the laptop area. The current Herschel model continues to use a padded, fleece-lined floating sleeve, which keeps the computer separated from the base of the backpack.
Comfort matters more once books and a laptop start adding weight. Herschel uses adjustable EVA padded shoulder straps, while Pack Hacker found the Little America's densely padded harness and back panel comfortable during its testing. The reviewer also noted ventilation channels in the back padding, although a tall backpack still covers a substantial area of the wearer's back.
That is relevant in the UAE, where walking outdoors between transport, campus buildings and accommodation can mean carrying a bag in high temperatures and humidity. The Little America has padding for comfort, but students prioritising maximum airflow may prefer a smaller or more ventilation focused backpack.
Organisation is more about broad storage than a large number of dedicated compartments. The current model improves access with bottle pockets, a top lid pocket, front storage and side entry, but its large main compartment still makes most sense for people comfortable using pouches for small cables and accessories.
30-litre capacity: Enough space for a laptop, books and a full day's campus gear.
Protected laptop storage: The padded, fleece lined floating sleeve is designed for laptops up to 15 or 16 inches.
Useful exterior access: Dual bottle pockets, front storage, a top lid pocket and side entry reduce the need to open the main compartment repeatedly.
Distinctive styling: The flap, straps and buckle detailing give it a more recognisable look than a conventional zip front student backpack.
The Little America suits university and college students who routinely carry a laptop alongside books, chargers, headphones and other daily essentials. Its 30-litre capacity is particularly useful for long campus days when returning home between classes is impractical. The design also works for someone who wants one backpack to cover studying, commuting and occasional overnight use.
Students who travel very light, have a smaller frame or want numerous dedicated pockets for every accessory may find a more compact, organisation focused backpack a better fit. Herschel also offers a 21-litre Mid Volume Little America for buyers who like the same design but need less carrying space.
The Herschel Little America works best as a spacious everyday campus backpack rather than a minimalist laptop carrier. Its 30-litre capacity provides useful breathing room for busy school or university days, and the padded floating laptop sleeve addresses one of the most important requirements for students carrying expensive tech.
Its styling is also a major part of the appeal. The mountaineering-inspired flap and straps give the Little America a recognisable identity without making it impractical for lectures or commuting. Buyers who prefer extensive internal compartmentalisation may want a more technical design, but for students who want generous capacity, comfortable padded straps and a bag that does not resemble standard school luggage, the Little America remains an appealing back to school option.
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