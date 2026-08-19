Herschel Little America review: the everyday campus backpack

Back-to-school shopping puts a backpack under more pressure than its simple job description suggests. It needs room for a laptop, notebooks, chargers and a water bottle, while remaining comfortable enough for a long day moving between lectures. The Herschel Little America makes a strong case as an everyday campus bag, particularly for students who want generous capacity without carrying something that looks like hiking equipment. Its 30-litre format is spacious for daily use, while the padded laptop sleeve and distinctive mountaineering inspired design give it a practical identity beyond a basic book bag.

Key facts

Best for: Students carrying a laptop, books and a full day's essentials Bottom line: A roomy campus backpack with good laptop protection and a recognisable design, best suited to students who value carrying space over a highly compartmentalised interior.

What you get

Adjustable EVA padded shoulder straps handle the load, and Herschel lists the backpack as compatible with an optional sternum strap. The overall design remains deliberately taller and more structured looking than a conventional school backpack.

Storage extends beyond the main compartment. The current model has two expandable water bottle pockets, a zippered front pocket and a top lid pocket with a key clip. There is also a side entry zipper, allowing access to the bag without opening the drawcord from the top.

The main compartment closes using a drawcord beneath the top flap. The two visible straps retain the Little America's mountaineering look, but magnetic fasteners handle the actual opening and closing, with metal pin buckles providing the traditional appearance.

Its most important campus feature is the dedicated floating laptop sleeve. Herschel says it accommodates 15-inch and 16-inch laptops, with the sleeve measuring 12.5 inches high by 11.25 inches wide. Padding and fleece lining separate the computer from the rest of the load.

The current standard Herschel Little America has a 30-litre capacity and measures 48.3cm high, 28.6cm wide and 17.8cm deep, according to Herschel. It weighs 250g before you put anything inside. The main fabric is 100 per cent recycled 600D polyester, excluding the trims, with a recycled polyester liner.

How it performs

A 30-litre capacity gives the Little America useful flexibility for campus. There is enough room on paper for a laptop, books, stationery, a light layer and other everyday items without forcing students to choose a smaller bag on days with a heavier timetable. It also leaves some spare capacity for a change of clothes or gym kit.

Laptop protection is one of the stronger parts of the design. Pack Hacker's review of the Little America praised the soft fleece lining, padding and false bottom construction of the laptop area. The current Herschel model continues to use a padded, fleece-lined floating sleeve, which keeps the computer separated from the base of the backpack.

Comfort matters more once books and a laptop start adding weight. Herschel uses adjustable EVA padded shoulder straps, while Pack Hacker found the Little America's densely padded harness and back panel comfortable during its testing. The reviewer also noted ventilation channels in the back padding, although a tall backpack still covers a substantial area of the wearer's back.

That is relevant in the UAE, where walking outdoors between transport, campus buildings and accommodation can mean carrying a bag in high temperatures and humidity. The Little America has padding for comfort, but students prioritising maximum airflow may prefer a smaller or more ventilation focused backpack.