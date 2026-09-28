Why modern briefcases are built for more than laptops

How laptop fit, smart storage and travel features shape a practical work bag
A laptop’s advertised screen size tells you less about briefcase fit than you might expect. The familiar 14-inch, 15.6-inch or 16-inch figure measures the display diagonally, not the full body of the computer. Two laptops with similar screens can therefore have different widths, depths and thicknesses. That matters because a good modern briefcase does more than provide somewhere to put a computer. Its padded compartment has to hold that device securely, while the rest of the bag makes room for chargers, documents and the smaller objects that otherwise collect at the bottom.
The traditional briefcase was largely designed around paper. Today, its usefulness depends on how well it separates technology from everything travelling beside it. A dedicated padded laptop compartment reduces contact with harder objects such as chargers and plugs, while smaller pockets make cables, pens, passports and other essentials easier to reach.
Start with your laptop rather than the bag. Dell advises measuring the full width, depth and thickness of the computer because screen size alone does not establish whether a sleeve will fit. A compartment should have enough clearance for easy removal without leaving the computer free to move around excessively.
Carry design matters too. Handles make sense for short walks between a car, office and meeting room, while a detachable shoulder strap frees both hands on longer commutes. For business travel, a luggage sleeve can be more useful than another pocket because it lets the briefcase sit over a suitcase handle rather than adding another item to your shoulder.
Capacity changes the character of the bag. A slim design works well when the load is essentially a laptop, charger, notebook and documents. More compartmentalised designs favour people carrying several small accessories because they keep work equipment separated, although extra sections do not necessarily mean greater overall volume.
Check laptop compatibility first, ideally against the computer’s actual dimensions. Then look at how the remaining space is divided. Padding is most useful when the laptop has its own compartment rather than sharing a large cavity with cables and other objects.
Treat “water-resistant” as a practical material feature, not a promise that a bag is waterproof. Mokobara describes both briefcases below as using water-resistant materials. For travel, a secure luggage sleeve and a shoulder strap are more consequential than decorative pockets
Mokobara’s standard Briefcase is the simpler of these two options, and its specifications make it particularly well suited to a relatively compact working load. The manufacturer lists a 9.5-litre capacity, dimensions of 40 x 8 x 29.5cm and a weight of 1.05kg.
Its padded laptop compartment is specified for laptops up to 15.6 inches and for a 16-inch MacBook Pro, although buyers should still compare their laptop’s physical dimensions before ordering. A locking strap helps keep the computer in position. Inside are pen, zipped and slip pockets, while additional front and rear pockets provide quick-access storage for items such as a phone, passport or boarding pass.
The water-resistant nylon exterior is finished with vegan leather trims. Top handles provide the conventional briefcase carry, but a detachable shoulder strap makes the design more practical for walking. A luggage sleeve at the rear also gives it a useful second role for business travel.
For someone who wants a work bag rather than a substitute for a backpack, that combination is the attraction. It provides organisation without turning the briefcase into a high-capacity carry-all.
The Briefcase Pro takes a different approach. Its listed capacity is actually slightly lower at 9 litres, so “Pro” should not be read as shorthand for a larger bag. Instead, Mokobara divides the space into three zippered compartments, making this the more compartmentalised option.
The middle section contains the main organisation system, including the laptop pocket, pen storage, a zipped pocket and slip pockets. Mokobara says it accommodates a 16-inch MacBook and non-Mac laptops up to 15.6 inches. The bag measures 39 x 8 x 29.5cm and weighs 1.4kg.
That extra internal separation makes sense if your workday involves several accessories that you prefer to keep apart rather than stacking in one main section. It can also help during travel, when documents and small electronics need to remain readily accessible.
Like the standard model, the Pro uses water-resistant nylon and vegan leather, and includes both a detachable shoulder strap and luggage sleeve. The distinction is therefore less about commuting versus travelling and more about how much internal separation you want within a similarly compact footprint.
Modern briefcases work best when their design matches what you carry after the laptop goes in. Measure the computer itself, then consider whether your daily load calls for open usable space or stronger separation between accessories.
For a straightforward commute with a laptop, charger, documents and a few essentials, the lighter Mokobara The Briefcase is the more direct fit. The Briefcase Pro is aimed at a similarly sized load but gives frequent travellers and accessory-heavy users more zippered separation.
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