Why modern briefcases are built for more than laptops

A laptop’s advertised screen size tells you less about briefcase fit than you might expect. The familiar 14-inch, 15.6-inch or 16-inch figure measures the display diagonally, not the full body of the computer. Two laptops with similar screens can therefore have different widths, depths and thicknesses. That matters because a good modern briefcase does more than provide somewhere to put a computer. Its padded compartment has to hold that device securely, while the rest of the bag makes room for chargers, documents and the smaller objects that otherwise collect at the bottom.