From 1977 to today: Asghar Furniture’s role in shaping modern UAE living

Crafting bespoke furniture and interiors for UAE homes, hospitality and businesses
For nearly five decades, Asghar Furniture has grown alongside the UAE, evolving from a locally rooted furniture business into a trusted name in home, hospitality and commercial interiors. Founded in 1977, the company continues to combine UAE-based craftsmanship with bespoke design, expert guidance and a modern shopping experience.
With a legacy that reflects the UAE's story of ambition, growth and progress, Asghar Furniture has become one of the country's trusted furniture manufacturers and retailers. The brand combines its heritage of local craftsmanship with a modern retail experience. With showrooms across the UAE and its online platform, the brand makes it easy for customers to explore collections, customise furniture and access expert design guidance.
From a small retail operation, Asghar Furniture has evolved into a furniture manufacturer with an established presence across the UAE. Its journey has remained rooted in a simple idea: that furniture should do more than fill a room — it should complement the way people live, work and experience their spaces.
From the very beginning, Asghar Furniture recognised that no two spaces are the same. Every client has unique requirements, whether furnishing a family residence, a holiday home, a hotel, a serviced apartment or a commercial development.
As celebrated designer Charles Eames famously said, "The details are not the details. They make the design." That philosophy is reflected in the company's approach to custom furniture, allowing homeowners, designers and businesses to personalise dimensions, fabrics, colours and finishes to suit their vision.
With its in-house manufacturing capabilities, Asghar Furniture can tailor products to individual requirements, from dimensions and materials to fabrics and finishes. The company also offers custom designs, upholstery and design assessments, giving customers greater flexibility in creating furniture suited to their space and lifestyle.
This flexibility has helped establish long-standing relationships with clients seeking solutions that combine style, comfort and practicality.
A defining part of the company's journey has been its investment in local manufacturing. By crafting furniture in the UAE, Asghar Furniture maintains close oversight of quality while offering the flexibility to customise products without lengthy lead times.
Its in-house manufacturing model allows the company to maintain greater control over quality, timelines and production, while giving customers the ability to customise furniture according to their project requirements.
This approach enables the company to deliver locally manufactured furniture with the craftsmanship, reliability and attention to detail that customers have come to expect. Thanks to its local manufacturing capabilities, customised orders can be delivered across the UAE in as little as five to seven days, giving customers the convenience of bespoke furniture without the extended waiting periods often associated with made-to-order pieces.
Asghar Furniture continues to strengthen its presence across the UAE through five showrooms in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ajman, alongside its online platform. Customers can visit its showrooms in Al Ittihad Street, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), as well as Al Raha in Abu Dhabi and Beirut Street in Ajman, to explore the collections and receive expert design guidance. Beyond residential interiors, Asghar Furniture has also become a trusted partner for hospitality, holiday homes and commercial developments. From hotels and serviced apartments to offices and large-scale projects, the company delivers furniture that combines quality, durability and thoughtful design.
Beyond craftsmanship, Asghar Furniture believes that exceptional interiors begin with understanding how people live and work. Through complimentary design consultations, experienced specialists help clients select layouts, materials, fabrics and finishes that complement both their lifestyle and the character of each space. Whether furnishing a single room or a large-scale hospitality or commercial development, the focus remains on creating interiors that are both functional and timeless. Supported by 24-hour customer support, the company ensures guidance is always available, from the initial consultation through to delivery and beyond.
As customer expectations have evolved, Asghar Furniture has enhanced the customer journey through its digital platform, allowing customers across the UAE to browse collections, customise furniture, book complimentary design consultations and shop online from anywhere. Whether customers choose to visit a showroom or complete their purchase online, the company combines digital convenience, personalised service and easy payment plans to create an effortless shopping experience.
As the UAE continues to grow and redefine modern living, Asghar Furniture looks ahead with the same vision that has guided its journey for the past five decades, creating spaces that continue to inspire, enrich and elevate everyday living.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.