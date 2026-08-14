From 1977 to today: Asghar Furniture’s role in shaping modern UAE living

For nearly five decades, Asghar Furniture has grown alongside the UAE, evolving from a locally rooted furniture business into a trusted name in home, hospitality and commercial interiors. Founded in 1977, the company continues to combine UAE-based craftsmanship with bespoke design, expert guidance and a modern shopping experience.

A commitment to excellence

With a legacy that reflects the UAE's story of ambition, growth and progress, Asghar Furniture has become one of the country's trusted furniture manufacturers and retailers. The brand combines its heritage of local craftsmanship with a modern retail experience. With showrooms across the UAE and its online platform, the brand makes it easy for customers to explore collections, customise furniture and access expert design guidance.

From a small retail operation, Asghar Furniture has evolved into a furniture manufacturer with an established presence across the UAE. Its journey has remained rooted in a simple idea: that furniture should do more than fill a room — it should complement the way people live, work and experience their spaces.