How to choose a suitcase that survives the baggage hold

Packing cubes do not strengthen the suitcase, but they make its contents easier to organise and redistribute when weight needs adjusting. Sources matching the supplied ASIN describe a seven piece set with different cube sizes and separate organisers, including a toiletry bag and laundry storage. The variant contains seven pieces and uses the stated Oxford fabric. The useful distinction here is organisation rather than compression: cubes can divide clothing and small items neatly, but they do not reduce the actual weight of what you pack. Pair them with the luggage scale when working close to a checked allowance.