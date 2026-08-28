Casio kids' watch review: a sturdy first watch for school

A lightweight digital watch that helps children learn time and manage school routines
Back to school is a sensible time to give a child their first watch, particularly if the aim is to build a routine without putting another connected screen on their wrist. The Casio F 91WS 7 makes a strong case for that job. It is a small, light digital watch that puts the time, day and date in view and adds a few genuinely useful functions without becoming distracting. Its resin construction and water resistance suit everyday school wear, while the simple controls give children room to learn how a watch works rather than relying on an app.
Best for: Children who need a lightweight first digital watch for school and everyday routines
Bottom line: A simple, low maintenance watch with an easy to read digital layout and very little to distract a child during the school day.
The F 91WS 7 belongs to Casio's long running family of compact digital watches. This version has a translucent resin case and band, with a rectangular digital display. Casio lists the case at 35 by 8.5mm and the complete watch at just 21g. The compatible band size is 145 to 200mm.
Those numbers matter for a school watch. At 8.5mm thick, it has a low profile case rather than the bulk of many modern smartwatches, while the low weight should reduce the feeling of having something substantial strapped to the wrist. Casio specifies both the case and bezel as resin, along with a resin band and resin glass.
The display shows the hour, minute and second, plus the day and date. Children can choose 12 or 24 hour time formats. There is also a daily alarm and hourly time signal, which can be useful for learning to associate specific times with parts of a routine. A 1/100 second stopwatch handles elapsed time, split time and first and second place timing.
A green LED provides illumination when the display cannot be read easily in the dark. Power comes from a CR2016 battery, with Casio estimating approximately seven years of battery life. That removes charging from the school night checklist.
For a child learning to tell the time independently, the strongest feature is simplicity. There are no notifications, apps or activity dashboards competing for attention. The main display presents the information a pupil is most likely to need during the day: current time, seconds, date and day.
The F 91 family also has an established reputation for being unusually light on the wrist. TechRadar's review of the closely related F 91W highlighted its 21g weight and slim proportions, describing it as barely noticeable when worn. Its reviewer continued using that model four months later and found the basic stopwatch and alarm remained useful in everyday life. The F 91WS 7 reviewed here shares the 21g weight, resin construction and familiar basic digital feature set, according to Casio.
That low weight is particularly relevant in the UAE, where children may move repeatedly between air conditioned classrooms, outdoor pickup areas and playgrounds during warmer months. A light resin watch is a more straightforward proposition than a bulky wearable, although strap comfort ultimately depends on the child's wrist size and preferred fit.
Water resistance needs sensible expectations. Casio lists the F 91WS 7 simply as "Water Resistant", without giving it a swimming depth rating on the regional product page. TechRadar treats the related F 91W as suitable for splashes and rain rather than swimming or showering. For school use, that makes the watch better framed around ordinary accidental splashes than deliberate water activities.
The resin case and band also make practical sense for routine daily wear. They keep the watch light, and there is no charging cable to remember. Casio's approximately seven year battery estimate means timekeeping can remain a background habit rather than another device maintenance task.
Very low weight: At 21g, it avoids the bulk associated with many connected watches.
Useful information at a glance: Time, seconds, day and date are visible on the main digital display.
Simple school friendly functions: The alarm, hourly signal and stopwatch have clear purposes without adding smartphone notifications.
Long battery estimate: Casio specifies approximately seven years from a CR2016 battery, so regular charging is not part of the routine.
The Casio F 91WS 7 suits a child who is ready to start managing time independently and needs a watch primarily for school, homework, activities and family routines. Its low weight is appealing for smaller wrists, while the digital display removes the extra step of interpreting analogue hands.
Parents looking specifically for GPS location features, calling, messaging or detailed activity tracking should look elsewhere, since this is deliberately a conventional digital watch rather than a smartwatch. It also makes more sense for everyday splash exposure than for a child who needs a watch specifically for swimming.
For a first school watch, simplicity has real value. The Casio F 91WS 7 gives a child the essential information needed to start taking ownership of time, backed by a daily alarm, stopwatch and illumination when required. Its 21g weight and slim resin construction should make it less intrusive on a small wrist, while the long battery estimate keeps maintenance minimal.
The water resistance should be viewed in the context of everyday school wear rather than swimming. Within that role, the F 91WS 7 is a convincing back to school pick for parents who want a straightforward watch that helps a child learn routine without adding another connected device.
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