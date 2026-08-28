Casio kids' watch review: a sturdy first watch for school

Back to school is a sensible time to give a child their first watch, particularly if the aim is to build a routine without putting another connected screen on their wrist. The Casio F 91WS 7 makes a strong case for that job. It is a small, light digital watch that puts the time, day and date in view and adds a few genuinely useful functions without becoming distracting. Its resin construction and water resistance suit everyday school wear, while the simple controls give children room to learn how a watch works rather than relying on an app.

Key facts

Best for: Children who need a lightweight first digital watch for school and everyday routines Bottom line: A simple, low maintenance watch with an easy to read digital layout and very little to distract a child during the school day.

What you get

A green LED provides illumination when the display cannot be read easily in the dark. Power comes from a CR2016 battery, with Casio estimating approximately seven years of battery life. That removes charging from the school night checklist.

The display shows the hour, minute and second, plus the day and date. Children can choose 12 or 24 hour time formats. There is also a daily alarm and hourly time signal, which can be useful for learning to associate specific times with parts of a routine. A 1/100 second stopwatch handles elapsed time, split time and first and second place timing.

Those numbers matter for a school watch. At 8.5mm thick, it has a low profile case rather than the bulk of many modern smartwatches, while the low weight should reduce the feeling of having something substantial strapped to the wrist. Casio specifies both the case and bezel as resin, along with a resin band and resin glass.

The F 91WS 7 belongs to Casio's long running family of compact digital watches. This version has a translucent resin case and band, with a rectangular digital display. Casio lists the case at 35 by 8.5mm and the complete watch at just 21g. The compatible band size is 145 to 200mm.

How it performs

For a child learning to tell the time independently, the strongest feature is simplicity. There are no notifications, apps or activity dashboards competing for attention. The main display presents the information a pupil is most likely to need during the day: current time, seconds, date and day.

The F 91 family also has an established reputation for being unusually light on the wrist. TechRadar's review of the closely related F 91W highlighted its 21g weight and slim proportions, describing it as barely noticeable when worn. Its reviewer continued using that model four months later and found the basic stopwatch and alarm remained useful in everyday life. The F 91WS 7 reviewed here shares the 21g weight, resin construction and familiar basic digital feature set, according to Casio.

That low weight is particularly relevant in the UAE, where children may move repeatedly between air conditioned classrooms, outdoor pickup areas and playgrounds during warmer months. A light resin watch is a more straightforward proposition than a bulky wearable, although strap comfort ultimately depends on the child's wrist size and preferred fit.

Water resistance needs sensible expectations. Casio lists the F 91WS 7 simply as "Water Resistant", without giving it a swimming depth rating on the regional product page. TechRadar treats the related F 91W as suitable for splashes and rain rather than swimming or showering. For school use, that makes the watch better framed around ordinary accidental splashes than deliberate water activities.