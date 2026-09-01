Why quartz watches keep such good time

A quartz watch performs a surprisingly large amount of counting. The National Institute of Standards and Technology explains that the crystal in a typical quartz wristwatch vibrates at 32,768 Hz. Its electronic circuit divides that frequency by 32,768 until it produces a one second signal, which can drive the hands. That high, stable frequency is the key advantage over a mechanical watch, whose balance wheel and escapement operate much more slowly and are affected by position, temperature and tiny mechanical variations. Accuracy, in other words, has less to do with how complicated a watch looks than with the oscillator regulating it.