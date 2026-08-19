A number such as "30m" engraved on a watch case looks wonderfully literal. It is easy to read it as permission to take the watch 30 metres underwater. In practice, that is not how buyers should use the rating. ISO 22810 sets requirements and test methods for water resistant watches, while manufacturers translate resistance levels into permitted activities. Citizen, for example, describes 3 bar as suitable for incidental splashes but not immersion, 5 bar as suitable for swimming, and 10 to 20 bar for swimming and skin diving. The activity guidance matters more than imagining the number as your personal depth limit.