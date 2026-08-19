Why depth ratings can mislead, and how to choose a watch that is ready for swimming
A number such as "30m" engraved on a watch case looks wonderfully literal. It is easy to read it as permission to take the watch 30 metres underwater. In practice, that is not how buyers should use the rating. ISO 22810 sets requirements and test methods for water resistant watches, while manufacturers translate resistance levels into permitted activities. Citizen, for example, describes 3 bar as suitable for incidental splashes but not immersion, 5 bar as suitable for swimming, and 10 to 20 bar for swimming and skin diving. The activity guidance matters more than imagining the number as your personal depth limit.
Water resistance describes a watch's ability to keep water out under defined test conditions. Ratings may appear in metres, bar or ATM, with roughly 1 bar corresponding to one atmosphere in watch guidance. A 30m or 3 bar marking therefore should not automatically be interpreted as "swim down to 30 metres".
More importantly, recommendations differ by resistance level and manufacturer. Citizen explicitly says its 3 atmosphere watches are for occasional accidental splashing rather than swimming, while 5 bar models can be worn swimming. Casio marks the MDV 10C featured below as 5 bar water resistant and uses a swimming symbol in its product information.
For UAE residents moving between everyday wear, pools and beach days, the useful question is not "How deep will I go?" but "What does the manufacturer approve this watch for?"
For regular swimming, 100m or 10 bar gives a useful margin and is a sensible target when you want one watch for everyday wear and repeated water use. Scuba diving is a separate category: look for a watch explicitly intended for diving rather than assuming any high metre figure qualifies.
Also remember that a rotating dive style bezel does not make a watch a dive watch. Water resistance specification comes first.
This compact Casio illustrates why specifications matter more than appearance. Its unidirectional rotating bezel gives it the visual vocabulary of a dive watch. The watch measures 38 mm in diameter and 10 mm thick, with an overall weight of 144 grams, mineral glass, date display and approximately three year battery life. The supplied C variant uses a cloth band. It makes sense for buyers who want a smaller sporty analogue watch with manufacturer rated water resistance for swimming, while recognising that 50m is not the same proposition as a purpose built diver.
The Infantry takes the same 5ATM level into a field watch format. The specifications list a 40mm case, mineral crystal, Japanese quartz movement, day and date display and a 22mm nylon band. The product information describes 5ATM resistance for splashes, rain and short periods of recreational swimming. This is the everyday option here for someone who prefers large Arabic numerals and a fabric strap, rather than the rotating bezel styling of the Casio.
For regular pool use, the Forester's specification is the more reassuring number in this selection. Available documentation lists the FT500WC 3BVCF at 100 metres water resistant, with quartz movement, a resin case and nylon hook and loop strap. That 10-bar-class is a practical step up for someone choosing a watch specifically around swimming rather than occasional water exposure. The analogue dial and fabric strap keep the design closer to an outdoor watch than a conventional diver, which also makes it easy to wear away from the pool.
A strap cannot improve the water resistance of the watch attached to it, but it can make a water ready watch more convenient to live with. The supplied Niziruoup listing is for a quick release fluororubber replacement band. Rubber-style straps do not hold water in the way an absorbent fabric strap can, so they are a practical option for a compatible swimming watch that also sees frequent beach or pool use. Match the lug width carefully, and remember that changing the strap does nothing to alter the case's original water resistance rating.
The metre figure on a watch is best treated as a resistance classification, not a target depth. Manufacturer instructions remain the deciding reference. A 3-bar watch may be intended only for everyday splashes, 5=bar can cover swimming where the maker says so, and 10-bar gives a more useful starting point for regular water use.
Of these choices, the Casio FT500WC 3BVCF Forester is the strongest fit for a reader deliberately buying for swimming because its listed 100m rating provides the clearest margin for that job.
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