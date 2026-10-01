World's tallest gold bar on display at Sharjah watch and jewellery show

BTC's Guinness-certified 2.12m gold bar is styled as a ruler for visitors to stand beside
Dubai: The world's tallest gold bar is on display at the 58th Watch & Jewelry Middle East Show at Expo Centre Sharjah, where visitors can stand next to it and compare their height.
The bar, presented by the Bullion Trading C, measures 2.12 meters, or 6 feet 11.5 inches. It carries an official Guinness World Records title, backed by a certificate issued by Guinness World Records.
BTC has styled the piece as a golden ruler, and the display is built around the theme "Measure Your Height in Gold". Visitors can stand beside the bar to see how they measure up against it, and photos are part of the experience.
The bar is mounted vertically on a dedicated platform with the exhibition's branding. The Guinness World Records certificate is displayed next to it and officially names the bar as the record holder.
The display offers a different way to present gold, combining the precious metal with design and showing it on a scale most visitors will not have seen before.
BTC's participation is part of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, which runs at Expo Centre Sharjah from 30 September to 4 October 2026. The exhibition brings together more than 500 brands from 19 countries across more than 30,000 square metres.
It also includes five international pavilions, from Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore and Thailand.
The show has run for more than five decades and attracts jewellery houses, brands, designers, manufacturers, buyers and industry professionals. Exhibitors present new designs and collections in gold, diamonds, precious gemstones and watches.