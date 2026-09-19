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Watch: Sharjah Police urge drivers to keep safe distance to avoid traffic accidents

Authorities warn drivers as close-following incident caught on camera

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Watch: Sharjah Police urge drivers to keep safe distance to avoid traffic accidents

Sharjah Police have urged motorists to remain alert while driving in order to prevent accidents and avoid endangering their own lives, as well as those of others on the road.

The force shared a video on X and Instagram of traffic camera footage from one of Sharjah's main roads, in which a vehicle travelling too closely behind another car was circled in red to highlight the danger of not leaving enough space between vehicles.

Sharjah Police said paying attention to the road and maintaining a sufficient safety distance helps drivers avoid traffic accidents, and protects both themselves and other road users.

The police share such footage from their traffic monitoring cameras from time to time in order to raise awareness about road safety and encourage motorists to adopt safer driving habits.

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