Sharjah-Dubai traffic builds up on E11 and E311 during morning rush

Heavy congestion reported around Al Nahda, Al Khan, Al Qusais and Sharjah approaches
Dubai: Morning traffic is building on the main Dubai-Sharjah corridors, with the heaviest pressure expected along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Al Ittihad Road (E11) as commuters head into Dubai. Live Google Maps shows congestion around the Sharjah approaches, Al Nahda, Al Khan and industrial areas, with delays also extending towards Al Qusais and Dubai International Airport.
In Sharjah, motorists using E11 should expect slower movement around the Al Khan and Al Nahda areas and on connecting roads towards the Dubai border. Al Taawun Street also remains affected by a partial closure and traffic diversion linked to the Al Taawun Tunnel project. Drivers heading towards Dubai and Al Nahda Bridge are being diverted via Al Corniche Street.
On E311, congestion is expected around the Sharjah approaches and sections serving Muhaisnah and Al Qusais. Motorists travelling from Sharjah towards Dubai should allow extra time, particularly during the morning peak. Recent traffic patterns have shown sustained delays on both E11 and E311 rather than a single isolated bottleneck.
In Dubai, traffic is generally moving more freely away from the main Sharjah commuter routes, although slower sections can be expected around Al Qusais, Dubai International Airport and the approaches to E11 and E311. The map has also identified congestion on Sheikh Zayed Road.