GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Sharjah-Dubai traffic builds up on E11 and E311 during morning rush

Heavy congestion reported around Al Nahda, Al Khan, Al Qusais and Sharjah approaches

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
E11 and E311 face delays, with congestion spreading across key Sharjah approaches.
E11 and E311 face delays, with congestion spreading across key Sharjah approaches.
File photo.

Dubai: Morning traffic is building on the main Dubai-Sharjah corridors, with the heaviest pressure expected along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Al Ittihad Road (E11) as commuters head into Dubai. Live Google Maps shows congestion around the Sharjah approaches, Al Nahda, Al Khan and industrial areas, with delays also extending towards Al Qusais and Dubai International Airport.

In Sharjah, motorists using E11 should expect slower movement around the Al Khan and Al Nahda areas and on connecting roads towards the Dubai border. Al Taawun Street also remains affected by a partial closure and traffic diversion linked to the Al Taawun Tunnel project. Drivers heading towards Dubai and Al Nahda Bridge are being diverted via Al Corniche Street.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

On E311, congestion is expected around the Sharjah approaches and sections serving Muhaisnah and Al Qusais. Motorists travelling from Sharjah towards Dubai should allow extra time, particularly during the morning peak. Recent traffic patterns have shown sustained delays on both E11 and E311 rather than a single isolated bottleneck.

In Dubai, traffic is generally moving more freely away from the main Sharjah commuter routes, although slower sections can be expected around Al Qusais, Dubai International Airport and the approaches to E11 and E311. The map has also identified congestion on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Work in progress a on closed Al Taawun road in Sharjahas part of Dh750 million Sharjah–Dubai road projects to ease traffic and boost connectivity.

Sharjah-Dubai traffic is about to change – here’s why

3m read
Commuters advised to check live traffic updates and allow extra travel time amid heavy morning congestion in Dubai and Sharjah.

Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Heavy jams on key commuter roads

2m read
Heavy congestion hits Dubai and Sharjah Friday morning due to several minor accidents.

Driving in today? Check these roads before you leave

2m read
Commuters advised to check live traffic updates and allow extra travel time amid heavy morning congestion in Dubai and Sharjah.

Stuck in traffic? Major delays reported on these roads

2m read