GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai-Sharjah evening traffic update: Heavy congestion on key routes

Key Dubai and Sharjah corridors grind to a crawl amid evening peak disruptions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Commuters advised to check live traffic updates and allow extra travel time amid heavy morning congestion in Dubai and Sharjah.
Commuters advised to check live traffic updates and allow extra travel time amid heavy morning congestion in Dubai and Sharjah.
Gulf News archives

Heavy evening traffic is building across Dubai and Sharjah on Wednesday, with major delays reported on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dubai traffic

Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) is heavily congested through the central corridor, particularly around Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Zabeel Park and the World Trade Centre.

Al Khail Road (E44) is also seeing dense traffic near Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Business Bay and Al Quoz.

On Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), heavy delays are reported around Al Nahda, the Industrial Area 10 and 15 zone near the Sharjah-Dubai border, as well as Mirdif and International City.

Al Ittihad Road and the Dubai-Sharjah Road are seeing slow-moving traffic from Deira through Al Nahda towards the Sharjah border near Sahara Centre.

Traffic is also building along Tripoli Street and Beirut Street around Al Qusais, Al Twar 3 and Muhaisnah.

Minor accidents reported

A traffic accident has been flagged on Al Meydan Road (D69) near Nad Al Sheba Cycle Park.

Another incident or restriction is reported on E311 near Al Mizhar and Muhaisnah.

Several warning indicators are also showing across Deira, Al Rigga and Port Saeed, suggesting localised incidents or roadwork.

Sharjah traffic

In Sharjah, heavy congestion is reported along Al Ittihad Road (E11), stretching from the Al Majaz and Al Khan areas towards Sahara Centre and the Dubai border.

Al Taawun and Al Khan streets are also slow, particularly around routes connecting to Dubai's Al Nahda.

Traffic is heavy around Al Nahda Park, while delays are reported through Industrial Area 10 and 15 and along connecting routes towards Dubai.

E311 is also seeing slow-moving traffic from Muwaileh Commercial and University City towards Dubai.

A traffic disruption has been flagged near the Al Khan and Al Majaz Waterfront junction.

A temporary road blockage or incident is also indicated around Al Nahda Park, while a restriction is reported near the E311 junction at Industrial Area 17 and the Al Mizhar border.

Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are advised to allow extra time and consider alternative routes where possible.

Related Topics:
DubaiSharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah skyline. Photo used for illustrative purposes

Key Sharjah road to be closed off for three days

1m read
Diversion at key Sharjah junction for road upgrade and smoother traffic flow

Sharjah traffic: Road closure and diversion announced

1m read
Commuters advised to check live traffic updates and allow extra travel time amid heavy morning congestion in Dubai and Sharjah.

UAE traffic update: Is your route affected today?

1m read
Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes where possible.

Morning rush hour: UAE traffic delays right now

1m read