Key Dubai and Sharjah corridors grind to a crawl amid evening peak disruptions
Heavy evening traffic is building across Dubai and Sharjah on Wednesday, with major delays reported on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.
Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) is heavily congested through the central corridor, particularly around Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Zabeel Park and the World Trade Centre.
Al Khail Road (E44) is also seeing dense traffic near Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Business Bay and Al Quoz.
On Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), heavy delays are reported around Al Nahda, the Industrial Area 10 and 15 zone near the Sharjah-Dubai border, as well as Mirdif and International City.
Al Ittihad Road and the Dubai-Sharjah Road are seeing slow-moving traffic from Deira through Al Nahda towards the Sharjah border near Sahara Centre.
Traffic is also building along Tripoli Street and Beirut Street around Al Qusais, Al Twar 3 and Muhaisnah.
A traffic accident has been flagged on Al Meydan Road (D69) near Nad Al Sheba Cycle Park.
Another incident or restriction is reported on E311 near Al Mizhar and Muhaisnah.
Several warning indicators are also showing across Deira, Al Rigga and Port Saeed, suggesting localised incidents or roadwork.
In Sharjah, heavy congestion is reported along Al Ittihad Road (E11), stretching from the Al Majaz and Al Khan areas towards Sahara Centre and the Dubai border.
Al Taawun and Al Khan streets are also slow, particularly around routes connecting to Dubai's Al Nahda.
Traffic is heavy around Al Nahda Park, while delays are reported through Industrial Area 10 and 15 and along connecting routes towards Dubai.
E311 is also seeing slow-moving traffic from Muwaileh Commercial and University City towards Dubai.
A traffic disruption has been flagged near the Al Khan and Al Majaz Waterfront junction.
A temporary road blockage or incident is also indicated around Al Nahda Park, while a restriction is reported near the E311 junction at Industrial Area 17 and the Al Mizhar border.
Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are advised to allow extra time and consider alternative routes where possible.